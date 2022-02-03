Now Hiring: Choreographer Positions, Ticket Services Rep, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/3/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Signature Theatre - Executive Director

Organization Founded in 1991 by James Houghton and based in Manhattan, New York City, Signature Theatre (Signature) celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, making an extended commitment to a playwright's body of work. Signature produces several plays by each resident writer and delivers an intimate and immersive journey into each playwright's vision. Playwrights-in-Residence have included many illustrious and well-established playwrights, as well as contemporary and emerging on... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: LA Opera 2022-23 Chorus Auditions

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Shop Manager

SUMMARY The Costume Shop Manager will support the mission of The Atlanta Opera by supervising the work of the costume shop in the creation of world class opera production on both a grand and intimate scale. The Costume Shop Manager will supervise the work of the costume staff and report to the Costume Coordinator. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Supervise the daily work of the costume shop. Maintains the work flow of built, purchased, rented or pulled costume projects in the shop by monitoring ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off‐Broadway theatres is seeking a TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE. Ticket Services Representative is a part‐time position and reports to the Ticket Services Manager and Assistant Ticket Services Manager. The position is part of a team that represents the call center, concierge, and downstairs box office in the multi‐venue facility. At this time, this position will be working remotely and in person... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Master Electrician

Job Description/Posting - Part-Time Master Electrician TADA! Youth Theater is seeking a Part-Time Master Electrician for upcoming winter production. Position starts immediately and runs through strike mid-March. This position could possibly turn into a longer part-time position for the season which runs through the beginning of August. OUR VISION: TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the abi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non Union Toronto Based Director for Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves

The All The Hats Productions is currently seeking a non-union, Toronto based Director for our upcoming production of Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves running April 6th-10th, 2022. "Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who j... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Mountain Theatre Company 2022 Season Auditions

*ORLANDO AUDITION*

SEEKING

Non-Union actors for all roles in Mountain Theatre Company's 2022 Season (see Casting breakdown).

Actors of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition.

Digital or virtual submission/auditions will not be accepted at this time.



CONTRACT

Non-Union

$450/wk.

Travel and Housing Provided



AUDITION PREPARATION

Digital or virtual submission/auditions will not be accepted a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking costume assistant for new musical workshop

Need costume assistant for new musical workshop. Duties include handling inventory, sewing, altering. spreadsheet management. May 2-29, 2022. Lincoln Center area.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking choreographer for new musical workshop

Need choreography for non-dancers. May 2-29, 2022. Lincoln Center area.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full Time Audience Services Associate

Full-Time Audience Services Associate Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates to join its team of highly skilled Audience Services Associates. Audience Services Associate maintains Steppenwolf's smooth and efficient customer service while assisting patrons with all ticket-related transactions using Tessitura CRM. All associates serve as a resource for questions about the Steppenwolf experience, assisting patrons by phone, email and in person; however, the full-time Associate also ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Seeking intern for new musical workshop

1-month internship in May 2022, Lincoln Center area. Duties include assisting Producer, attending rehearsals, backstage and house management, social media management, pre-production and post-production. Great opportunity to see what goes on in the making of a new musical. No pay but you will get "Assistant Producer" credit. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting for new musical workshop, May 2022, NYC

Seeking a tenor and a bass for lead roles in workshop for a new musical. Must read sheet music and have some experience. Great opportunity to create a role. May 2-29, 2022 in NYC, near Lincoln Center. Pay is $1000 for the entire project. No live auditions. Please send links to video and/or audio.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Hair & Make-Up Supervisor

POSITION SUMMARY Under broad supervision of the Costume Director, the Hair & Makeup Supervisor's duties are to coordinate, lead, and supervise the hair & makeup overhire crew for all DTC productions. The Hair & Makeup Supervisor is responsible for the show build and planning the day to day operations of the Hair & Makeup department, occasionally running shows, and maintaining the artistic integrity and vision of the designers and directors for DTC productions. This is a full-time, salaried ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Lead and Assistant Summer Camp Teaching Artists

Do you love teaching, entertaining, and taking care of children ages 3-8 in a nurturing space where their imaginations are celebrated? Do you love sharing the magic of storytelling with children? Do you love summer camp and the great outdoors? If so, we would love to hear from you! Treasure Trunk Theatre (located in Brooklyn, NY) is seeking both assistant and lead teaching artists for our roster of talented, enthusiastic, and inspiring teachers for our summer camp season. We are currentl... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Free Breathwork Session for Performers, Sun. & Weds.

You're invited to a free 33-min Breathwork Audio Experience that will help you to purify, realign and energize your body and mind in an incredibly powerful and transformational way so you can reach alternate states of consciousness (creative downloads, visions, new insights) and upgrade your performance skills and creativity. You will also experience a powerful visualisation that allows you to already get into your amazing future state of being and vibrate on this frequency so you can sta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Bank of America Fellowship Stage Director

The Metropolitan Opera is eager to foster an inclusive workforce in the world of grand opera. The second year of the Fellowship Program will once again have two positions: Stage Manager Fellow and Stage Director Fellow. Each fellow will participate in the production of repertory opera at the highest level under the supervision of proven professionals. The fellow will be prepared to make a significant commitment to the program. These fellowships will begin approximately August 22, 2022, and las... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Bank of America Fellowship Stage Manager

The Metropolitan Opera is eager to foster an inclusive workforce in the world of grand opera. The second year of the Fellowship Program will once again have two positions: Stage Manager Fellow and Stage Director Fellow. Each fellow will participate in the production of repertory opera at the highest level under the supervision of proven professionals. The fellow will be prepared to make a significant commitment to the program. These fellowships will begin approximately August 22, 2022, and las... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works Director

COMPANY The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), a not-for-profit membership service organization based in New York City, seeks a full-time New Works Director to join our team. NAMT's 245 members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universities, independent producers and industry individuals. Programs include two conferences per year, the annual Festival of New ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

The Contemporary American Theater Festival, a professional new play festival, is hiring a box office manager for the 2022 season. The ideal candidate is driven; enjoys working with the public; values and adheres to anti-racist and anti-oppressive practices; and thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. To see the full job description and to apply, visit https://catf.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=21 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

The new Associate Artistic Director joins CTC at an exciting moment for new play development. A new strategic plan recently adopted by the Board of Directors articulates a strategic focus to "Expand the canon of new plays for the stage and ensure a future life". New play development activity will focus on several projects with commercial producing partners, other regional and TYA theatres, and a major new five-theatre initiative called "Generation Now" which was recently awarded a $1.5 millio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Seasonal Marketing Associate

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre in Pittsfield, MA, is seeking a Seasonal Marketing Associate to join our growing marketing team, with a focus in video and visual content. This early career position also assists with events, postering, Box Office coverage and other duties as assigned. Job Responsibilities: • Assist in video production for content marketing and editing needs • Photographing events, including meet and greets, opening nights, etc. • Maintain di... (more)