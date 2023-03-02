Now Hiring: Audio Engineer, Program Director, & More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/2/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Summer Theatre Academy Program Director

White Plains Performing Arts Center is looking for a Theatre Educator to manage our summer youth theatre programs. The Summer Theatre Academy is comprised of two 3-week sessions, one 2-week session and one 1-week session with each session ending in performances. The theater will hire the creative personnel to staff the camps. The Summer Education Director is responsible for all day-to-day organizational and administrative operations for The Summer Theatre Academy. The Summer Education Directo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Engineer

Seeking an Audio Engineer for MainStage musicals Responsibilities: - Mix each Main Stage performance (3-4 shows per week). Qualified candidate must have substantial experience mixing large musicals (20+ person casts, 10-15 piece bands) using the Broadway-standard "line-by-line" DCA/VCA/CG mixing style. - In collaboration with the Sound Designer, A1 will program the sound board for each production. Qualified candidate must have experience programming Digico SD9 consoles for "line-by-line" mi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Supervisor

Actors Studio Drama School seeks a talented Costume Shop Supervisor who will oversee the costume shop, assist with the building/pulling of costumes and fittings and collaborate with the Costume Designers to ensure their vision is realized. The Costume Shop Supervisor is expected to demonstrate strong management skills, collaborate with artistic staff, multi-task, meet deadlines, and exercise independent judgment. Structured as a full-time, three-year Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program, The Ac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Audio Technician

The Town of Parker, CO / Parker Arts is looking for a full time audio technician / engineer to join our team of production technicians. Parker Arts encompasses the many facilities, events, and productions that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. Parker Arts facilities not only support touring shows as well as rental shows and events, but also... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

Actors Studio Drama School seeks a talented Head Electrician who will oversee the light plot changeovers each week, lead hang and focus calls, and collaborate with Lighting Designers to ensure their vision is realized. The Head Electrician will supervise and hire overhire electricians with the help of Production Management. The Head Electrician is expected to demonstrate strong management skills, collaborate with artistic staff, multi-task, meet deadlines, and exercise independent judgment. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Partnerships Marketing Manager

Partnerships Marketing Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a full-service agency tailored for live entertainment and experiences. As a client-facing company, we strive for excellence, both to live into the high expectations that we hold for ourselves and to deliver bespoke services to our clients that are rooted in sound strategy and best practices. Our team works directly with clients on campaigns that are effective and progressive in both strategy and creativit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Manager

Art House Productions is a performing and visual arts center established in 2001 and located in Jersey City, NJ. Art House is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. We engage, inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with ambitious performing and visual arts programs; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning to a diverse community, and we celebrate the essential power of the arts to illuminate our common humanity. Art House seeks a Technical Manager... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatrical Wig & Makeup Assistant

The Theatrical Wig and Make-up Assistant supports the Wig and Make-up Department according to production, administrative and shop needs in preparation for and execution of all Houston Grand Opera performance activities as assigned. This is a seasonal position from September through May. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: -Assist the Wig and Makeup Department Head in maintaining a well-organized and well-run wig and make-up shop, including creation of storage solutions. -Focus on th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance, Administration, and Operations and Chief Operating Officer

Irish Arts Center (IAC), based in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, and renowned for presenting dynamic, inspiring, collaborative experiences of the evolving arts and culture of Ireland and Irish America in an environment of warm Irish hospitality, is seeking a Director of Finance, Administration, and Operations and Chief Operating Officer to join the expanding leadership team as the organization completes its first successful year of ambitious programming in a state-of-the-art new home, and celeb... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Seattle Rep invites theater professionals committed to shaping a bold and adventurous future for one of the nation's most significant regional theaters to present themselves as candidates for Artistic Director. Seattle Rep's Artistic Director will co-lead the company in partnership with the Managing Director, and will actively engage and work closely with Board, staff, artists, audiences, and community members to embrace the opportunities and challenges of producing theater in the wake of the p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 2023-2024 Season Touring Company Managers

NETworks Presentations is seeking experienced Company Managers for the upcoming 2023-2024 Season. Theatrical touring experience is required. Upcoming productions include 1776, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Funny Girl, Hairspray, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Peter Pan, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Employment expected to begin Summer 2023. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: · Directly oversee the tour management team and set the culture and tone for the company. · ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 2023-2024 Season Assistant Company Managers

NETworks Presentations is seeking experienced Assistant Company Managers for the upcoming 2023-2024 Season. Theatrical touring experience is required. Upcoming productions include 1776, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Funny Girl, Hairspray, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, Peter Pan, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Employment expected to begin Summer 2023. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: · With Company Manager, help to oversee the tour management team and set the culture and t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager - 2023 Summer Season

The Chautauqua Theater Company is searching for a Company Manager for the upcoming 2023 Summer Season! For full job details and to apply, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/3yx3mny8 The Company Manager serves as the concierge for guest artists and staff for the Chautauqua Theater Company, takes the lead on all hospitality arrangements, and works closely with the Producing Artistic Director and General Manager. They are responsible for logistical operations such as travel, transportatio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager - 2023 Summer Season

The Chautauqua Theater Company is searching for a Production Manager for the upcoming 2023 Summer Season! For full job details and to apply, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/5n7ysjdy The Production Manager is the leader of all production requirements and teams for the Chautauqua Theater Company. The PM works closely with the Producing Artistic Director and General Manager. They are responsible for leading all production departments, overseeing the production and running aspects of all C... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Pandora Productions is seeking a driven, organized, customer-oriented Managing Director to assist the company in delivering a programming that creates profound relatedness and belonging by and for our diverse human community. Located in downtown Louisville, KY, Pandora Productions leads LGBTQIA+ theatrical programming in a thriving artistic community. For over 25 years, Pandora Productions has been the oldest theatre in Kentucky and only theatre company in the Louisville Metro region exclusi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

Pandora Productions is seeking a dynamic and contemporary Associate Artistic Director to assist the Producing Artistic Director in delivering programming that creates profound relatedness and belonging by and for our diverse human community. Located in downtown Louisville, KY, Pandora Productions leads LGBTQIA+ theatrical programming in a thriving artistic community. For over 25 years, Pandora Productions has been the oldest theatre in Kentucky and the only theatre company in the Louisville ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sylvester, The Mighty Real

CASTING IMMEDIATELY: 2 NON-AEA Roles: Sylvester, The Mighty Real OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real (Live Theatre/Walking Tour) is a new collaboration between Eye Zen Presents; writer/pastor, Marvin K. White; Director, Michael French; and community partner SF Heritage, celebrating San Francisco's very own international disco diva, Sylvester. Through an 2-month rehearsal/tech process and a 4-month theatrical run, our cohort will explore the hidden history of queer ancestor, Sylvester... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sylvester, The Mighty Real

OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real (Live Theatre/Walking Tour) is a new collaboration between Eye Zen Presents; Writer, Marvin K. White; Director, Michael French; and community partner SF Heritage, celebrating San Francisco's very own international disco diva, Sylvester. Through an 2-month rehearsal/tech process and a 4-month theatrical run, our cohort will explore the hidden history of queer ancestor, Sylvester by providing an accessible historical understanding of racial equity within t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Manager

Technical Manager Required Qualifications: (As evidenced by an attached resume) Bachelor's Degree (foreign equivalent or higher). In lieu of a Bachelor's degree, an Associate's Degree (foreign equivalent or higher) and two (2) years of work experience in performing arts may be considered. Two (2) years of work experience in performing arts. Proficiency in Google Workspace and Microsoft Office suite. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor's Degree (foreign equivalent or higher) in Theate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Director of Development

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Officer

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant to the Executive Director (Theater)

At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Second Stage is dedicated to ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: NSAL Acting Awards Competition

Monologue Awards Competition in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2023. 1st prize $2000, 2nd $1500, 3rd $500. Winner advances to National Competition for a chance to win $15,000. Submit by March 19, 2023. Get information at nsalwashington.org.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Mountain Playhouse 2023 Season Auditions (In-Person OR Video Submission)

Auditions for Mountain Playhouse's 2023 Summer Series (Accepting In-Person Auditions OR Video Submissions) Seeking: Non-union actor/singers for In-Person Appointments OR Video Submissions for Mountain Playhouse's 2023 Two-Show Summer Season in Johnstown, PA: NUNSENSE! And SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM. Rehearsal/Performance Dates: Nunsense! May 16th-June 4th (3 weeks) Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream May 30- June 25th (4 weeks) Rehearsals and Performances will take place at Pasquerilla Pe... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Company Management Intern

The Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University is welcoming applications for the position of Company Management Intern. CATF, a summer festival and leading producer of contemporary plays, is dedicated to telling diverse stories and developing new American theater. The festival premieres or produces multiple plays each season in three venues in rotating rep. CATF is committed to supporting the unique needs of new work while fostering an environment of fun and company community... (more)