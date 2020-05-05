Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher to Premiere THANK YOU, CENTRAL PARK at Works & Process Artists Virtual Commissions
Last night, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premiere of Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher's Thank You, Central Park, a Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions.
Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. With the generosity of our board, Works & Process is granting more than $45,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process.
Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while observing social distancing guidelines, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm.
Details are available at www.worksandprocess.org and the commissions will broadcast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess).
