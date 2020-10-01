Nominations Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!
The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
PLEASE NOTE: As in previous years, nominees in all categories, excluding the Special Event and Major Recording categories, will have had to performed at least three shows during this eligibility period.
Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.
