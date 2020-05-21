Noah Galvin to Narrate Audiobook for Byron Lane's Debut Novel A STAR IS BORED

Macmillan Audio has announced that Noah Galvin will narrate the audiobook for A Star is Bored by Byron Lane, the hilariously heartfelt debut novel about living life at full force and discovering family when you least expect it.

The novel, based loosely on the author's time as Carrie Fisher's beloved assistant, follows fictional protagonist Charlie Besson who, as a personal assistant to Kathi Kannon, embarks on an odyssey filled with late night shopping sprees, celebrity-filled stays in glamorous hotels, last minute trips to see the aurora borealis, and an initiation to that most sacred of Hollywood tribes: the personal assistant. But Kathi becomes much more than a boss, and as their friendship grows, Charlie must make a choice. Will he always be on the sidelines of life, assisting the great forces that be, or can he finally have a leading role in his own life?

"Years ago, I heard Noah Galvin narrating The Courage to be Disliked, and I thought, if I ever have an audiobook I want him to narrate mine," remarks the author, "Fast forward to now, it's an actual, literal dream come true having him narrate my novel A Star Is Bored. He's such a talent across stages and screens and speakers. I feel so lucky!"

The audiobook and hardcover will be released on July 28, 2020.

A Star is Bored

Written by Byron Lane

Read by Noah Galvin

Imprint: Macmillan Audio

On-Sale: July 28, 2020

Digital Audio ISBN: 9781250751768

Price: $26.99

Hardcover ISBN: 9781250266491

Price: $26.99

Imprint: Henry Holt and Co.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You