Noah Galvin, Ari'el Stachel, Christine Baranski to Lead the Podcast Series THE TWO PRINCES

Noah Galvin and Ari'el Stachel are set to star in the scripted podcast series "The Two Princes," playing two rival royal heirs who end up falling in love in, according to Variety. The cast also includes Christine Baranski, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Matthew Rhys and Samira Wiley.

The seven-episode series from Gimlet Media is a "modern retelling of a classic fairy tale" about the joys and woes of teenage romance.

In "The Two Princes," Galvin voices Prince Rupert, who sets out to break a curse looming over his kingdom for the last 18 years. But he isn't prepared for the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the strikingly handsome Amir, played by Stachel, a prince from a rival realm on a quest to save his own land from a similar threat. Forced to team up on a swashbuckling adventure together, the two heroes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms from destruction is following their hearts.

All episodes of "The Two Princes" will be available for free on Tuesday, June 4, on Spotify as well as Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

"The Two Princes" was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell, who is Gimlet's executive producer for scripted fiction.

Galvin is best known for starring on the ABC series "The Real O'Neals" and for playing the titular role in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. He can be seen next in the Olivia Wilde-directed "Booksmart". Stachel is known for starring in 2018's Tony winning Best Musical "The Band's Visit" and on the Showtime series "Billions".

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles