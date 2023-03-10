Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

No Name @ Word Up To Host SUPER STORY PARTY In Washington Heights, March 21

Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo.

Mar. 10, 2023  

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: author / entrepreneur Kambri Crews ("Burn Down The Ground"); author/ comedian/ pundit Leighann Lord ("Real Women Do It Standing Up"), Jeff Rose (New York Story Exchange) and Tony-nominated actor John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop) to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, March 21 @ 7pm. for its monthly series "No Name At Word Up Super Story Party ."

Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination requested.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.




