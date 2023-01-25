Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights Next Month

The event is set for February 7.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Tuesday, February 7 marks the return of No Name Super Story Party! For the first time since March 2020, No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter will bring New York's best authors and storytellers to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, February 7th at 7pm.

Scheduled to appear: actor / comedian Rhonda Hansome ("Lie Baby Lie"), author / blogger Thomas Pryor ("Yorkville Stoops To Nuts'') actor / vocalist / writer Alex DeSuze (''Single What Female'') and comedian / writer Charles McBee (head writer "Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God" on Comedy Central), plus musical interludes from Miles Alexander Blue Spruce. Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of "Fish Out of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks," (Citadel Press).

The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic," where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.



