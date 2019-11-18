No Name @ Word Up Comedy / Variety Show Returns to Washington Heights
Each No Name show @ the wonderful Word Up bookshop features a mix of some of NYC's best comics, storytellers, and more. Each show also includes No Name's OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING! And we DO mean anything... Eric Vetter is the MC.
Scheduled guests for the 7pm Tuesday, November 19th show:: Maggie Nuttall Ryan Brown Malorie Bryant Troy Alan Jennifer Glick & more All attendees can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.
Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A or C train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). Performers subject to change. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.
