No Name Comedy/Variety Show to Celebrate 26th Anniversary at Q.E.D. Astoria

Producer Eric Vetter will celebrate the 26th anniversary of his No Name Comedy / Variety Show with a cast of longtime friends including: storyteller / author Michele Carlo (Fish Out Of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks), comedian/author/pundit Leighann Lord (Real Women Do It Standing Up), illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow), actor / comedian Aladdin Ullah (Dishwasher Dreams) and musical guests BinderSuze (piano-vocal duo Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze), at the renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space, Q.E.D. Astoria on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:30pm. Admission to the multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety is $10.00 (no purchase minimum). For tickets and QED information, go to: qedastoria.com

Vetter, who will be joined by co-hosts Aimee Wheeler and Mike Sgroi, says "being the longest-running show is pretty cool. I knew we'd be fine once we got out of the awkward teen years. All that bad poetry and hating your parents gets tiring," he added.

Owner Kambri Crews describes Q.E.D. as an after-school space for grownups: "We offer affordable classes and shows that are as diverse as Queens itself. You'll find arts and crafts, stand-up comedy, tastings, DIY projects, poetry slams, game nights, walking tours, storytelling, gardening, improv, and everything in between."

Performers subject to change. Doors open at 7:00pm. Q.E.D. is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Astoria, N.Y. Take the "N" or "W" subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You