Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Comedy Show at Comedy In Harlem
The showcase will feature comedians Soo Ra, Jackie Fabulous, and Shiv Shanks at the Harlem venue.
Comic and host Nicky Sunshine brings the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, September 26, 2026. The show will include: Soo Ra, Jackie Fabulous and Shiv Shanks. Showtime is 8:00pm (doors @ 7:00pm) and admission is $30.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person.
Ladies Night at Comedy In Harlem isn't just a comedy show—it's an experience. Come laugh, celebrate, and enjoy a Saturday night you'll be talking about long after the lights come up.
Event Details
Saturday, September 26, 2026
Comedy In Harlem, 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street
Showtime 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm
Admission is $30.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only.
Take the 'A', 'B', 'C' or 'D' subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan.
For reservations and further information, go to comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.
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