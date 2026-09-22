 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Comedy Show at Comedy In Harlem

The showcase will feature comedians Soo Ra, Jackie Fabulous, and Shiv Shanks at the Harlem venue.

By:
Nicky Sunshine to Host Ladies Night Comedy Show at Comedy In Harlem

Comic and host Nicky Sunshine brings the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, September 26, 2026. The show will include: Soo Ra, Jackie Fabulous and Shiv Shanks. Showtime is 8:00pm (doors @ 7:00pm) and admission is $30.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person.

Ladies Night at Comedy In Harlem isn't just a comedy show—it's an experience. Come laugh, celebrate, and enjoy a Saturday night you'll be talking about long after the lights come up.

Event Details

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Comedy In Harlem, 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street

Showtime 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm

Admission is $30.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only.

Take the 'A', 'B', 'C' or 'D' subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan.

For reservations and further information, go to comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Buy Tickets