Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nick Varricchio's Documentary LAUGH NOW OR GET OUT OF MY LIFE to Premiere in October

LAUGH NOW is a candid examination of Peter Marinos, a veteran of Broadway, a survivor of the AIDS epidemic, a Greek by heritage.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Nick Varricchio's Documentary LAUGH NOW OR GET OUT OF MY LIFE to Premiere in October

LAUGH NOW OR GET OUT OF MY LIFE, a new documentary by Nick Varricchio, featuring the life and stories of Broadway veteran Peter Marinos will premiere at Village East by Angelika on October 3, 2022 at 6:30pm.

LAUGH NOW is a candid examination of Peter Marinos, a veteran of Broadway, a survivor of the AIDS epidemic, a Greek by heritage. Follow Nick - a philosophical voyeur - as he unpacks Peter's storied life of the theater.

Visit his world uptown as he divulges his business of show, hear about an angel named T, meet his husband John - who wonders "do you know Jacqueline Susann," and find out why Peter believes in his fantasy that there's an audience out there waiting - you have to save the show.

Step inside Peter Marinos' curious world.

The one-night only premiere will be guest-hosted by comedian/filmmaker Mia Weinberger. For ticket inquiries, please visit: www.nickvarricchio.com/laugh-now.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next MonthTHE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next Month
September 6, 2022

Kicking off their 15th Season, Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) will produce the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure that takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) October 7-8, 2022.
Cirque du Soleil Brings MESSI 10 to Costanera Sur in 2023Cirque du Soleil Brings MESSI 10 to Costanera Sur in 2023
September 6, 2022

Messi 10 by Cirque du Soleil, presentado por Rakuten, es una experiencia alucinante e inspiradora para los fans que traducirá acrobáticamente el atletismo, la devoción y la superación que combinan al mundo del fútbol con el del circo, celebrando al mejor fútbol de nuestro tiempo.
CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester FringeCIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe
September 6, 2022

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. 
Alex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in OctoberAlex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in October
September 6, 2022

Alex Newell will host the Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala this year on October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Astorian located at 2500 Summer Street.
Robin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit ConcertRobin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit Concert
September 6, 2022

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a new organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, is presenting its first ever Benefit Concert. 