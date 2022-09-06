Nick Varricchio's Documentary LAUGH NOW OR GET OUT OF MY LIFE to Premiere in October

LAUGH NOW OR GET OUT OF MY LIFE, a new documentary by Nick Varricchio, featuring the life and stories of Broadway veteran Peter Marinos will premiere at Village East by Angelika on October 3, 2022 at 6:30pm.

LAUGH NOW is a candid examination of Peter Marinos, a veteran of Broadway, a survivor of the AIDS epidemic, a Greek by heritage. Follow Nick - a philosophical voyeur - as he unpacks Peter's storied life of the theater.

Visit his world uptown as he divulges his business of show, hear about an angel named T, meet his husband John - who wonders "do you know Jacqueline Susann," and find out why Peter believes in his fantasy that there's an audience out there waiting - you have to save the show.

Step inside Peter Marinos' curious world.

The one-night only premiere will be guest-hosted by comedian/filmmaker Mia Weinberger. For ticket inquiries, please visit: www.nickvarricchio.com/laugh-now.