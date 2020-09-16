Nick Cordero Cabaret Album LIVE YOUR LIFE Out Tomorrow

The album is a recording of Nick's cabaret performance, with guest appearances from Kathryn Gallagher, Zach Braff and more.

Tomorrow, September 17th, Broadway Records will release Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below, the recording of Nick Cordero's cabaret performance, directed and music directed by Emmy Award-winning Producer and Music Director, Michael J Moritz Jr.

Prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, Cordero and Moritz had been planning to release the recording of his celebrated cabaret act from 2019, but his plans were put on hold.

Following his passing, the album will be released with his family's blessing to honor his legacy and celebrate the incredible talent and life that was tragically cut short. Proceeds from the album will go to benefit his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son Elvis. The album will be available from all major music retailers and will commemorate what would have been Nick's 42nd birthday.

Guest performers on the album include Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, "You"), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Sara Chase (First Date, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and Zach Braff (Bullets Over Broadway, "Scrubs"). To order the album, visit BroadwayRecords.com or Amazon.

The track list includes:

All Night Long Higher Ground "Oh my God, this crowd!" Oye Como Va "Get the gringa!" If I Ain't Got You (with Kathryn Gallagher) What a Wonderful Word (with Michael J. Moritz Jr.) Politik "I had to get to New York..." Hot Toxic Love (with Sara Chase) "The job that changed my life..." Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do "The can Waitress..." You Matter to Me (with Drew Gehling and Zach Braff) "An opportunity of a lifetime..." One of the Great Ones "They taught me about doing good by others..." The Men That Drive Me Places "I am sure you are aware that my wife Amanda and I are expecting our first child..." The Mother "I've lived a blessed life" Break It Down Again "I love you guys: Live Your Life

Nick Cordero received a Tony Award nomination for his role of Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway. A beloved figure in the Broadway community, he also originated roles in A Bronx Tale and Waitress. Cordero passed away on July 5th at the age of 41, following a long battle with coronavirus. For the duration of his illness, fans and friends united over social media to support Cordero and Kloots by singing Cordero's original song "Live Your Life", which is featured on the album.

Those wishing to support the family directly can also donate to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit them.

