Nick Adams, Ann Harada, John Tartaglia and More to Take Part in HARMONY Benefit Hosted by Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall today announced that HARMONY, the annual Valentine themed fundraiser supporting NYCGMC, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall will be hosted by SiriusXM personality Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley from their series, Stars in the House that has been bringing Broadway to so many throughout the pandemic. HARMONY will be streamed live on Saturday, February 13th from 8 - 9pm EST for all to enjoy for FREE from the comfort of their own homes.

For years Harmony has celebrated the power of music to bring people together and this year is no exception. For the first time, however, it will do so virtually for a worldwide audience and will be FREE for all to watch. The evening will include special guest performances, celebrity interviews, exciting silent auction prizes, musical memories, inspiring fundraising, and more to support both the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall who have found new ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and bring music to all during these unprecedented times.

HARMONY 2021 will reunite guests stars and honorees from galas past plus new friends including Nick Adams (Falsettos), Frenchie Davis (Rent), Sidney Dupont (Beautiful), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Lady Bunny (Celebrity DJ), Marla Louissaint (Beautiful), John Tartaglia (Avenue Q), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Tyler Whitman (Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York) and more to be announced.

For more information and to make a (required, but FREE) reservation visit: www.Harmony2021.givesmart.com.