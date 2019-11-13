Next Music From Copland House Concert Announced At The Graduate Center, CUNY

Having just triumphantly launched its ambitious new concert series in collaboration with The Graduate Center of the City University of New York, the Music from Copland House ensemble returns for The Listening Eye, a program as vibrantly colored in sound as in sight. Eye meets ear at this multi-media concert of music inspired by line drawings and paintings by Pablo Picasso, bold abstracts of Robert Motherwell, stained glass of Frank Lloyd Wright, and ancient ceramics and statuary of the Incas. The hour-long program is the second in the ensemble's series showcasing a century of America's rich musical legacy, and takes place on Monday, December 2 at 7.30pm at the acoustically-superb Baisley Powell Elebash Hall in the heart of Manhattan.

Widely-acclaimed for its concerts across the U.S. and its ten seasons of mainstage concerts in Westchester County, New York Classical Review reported, after Music from Copland House's recent inaugural Graduate Center concert, "there is good news: Copland House concerts now come to Manhattan. This was wonderful music given warm performances ... full of humanity and empathy ... confident and transparent."

Two New York Premieres about the intersection of visual art and music highlight this program. Former Copland House Resident and CULTIVATE Emerging Composer Fellow Viet Cuong's Fine Lines traces many musical parallels with Picasso's line drawings, which, the composer explained, "capture the energy and personality of a subject with just a line or two;" the work is Copland House's inaugural HARVEST Commission, which is awarded to one outstanding CULTIVATE Fellow each year. Karim Al-Zand's Six Bagatelles offers subjective and musical impressions of Robert Motherwell's bold prints, and, the composer said, "their atmosphere, mood, emotion, or 'feel' ... their vibrant and contrasting color and strong iconic character."

In his Light Screens, former Copland House Resident and Pulitzer Prize- and Grawemeyer Award-winner Andrew Norman reinterprets "simple shapes ... repetitive patterns ... intense geometric activity and expanses of largely empty space" he found in the glass work of fabled architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Gabriela Lena Frank's Cuatro Bosquejos Preincaicos is animated by indigenous tunes, historical artifacts, performance mannerisms, and the "broken ceramics, warped metalwork, and faded textiles" from ancient civilizations; the composer asks "how much the racial soul of so many past cultures still persists... in me?" Former Manhattan School of Music President Robert Sirota was taken by the collective power of early Picasso paintings he saw at Washington's National Gallery of Art when he was a young composer, and, "like an art student," he recalls, immediately sketched the basic shape and content of his Seven Picassos in a single day and in the presence of the vivid, elusive paintings."

Featured Music from Copland House Artists are flutist Beomjae Kim, clarinetist Moran Katz, violinist Curtis Macomber, violist Danielle Farina, cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, and pianist Michael Boriskin.

Individual tickets: $30.

Discounts for CUNY Faculty, Staff, and Students; Friends of Copland House; and seniors over 65: $20.

Subscriptions for any 3 concerts: $81, or $54 with discount.

Tickets may be purchased securely online.

Find more concert information online, via Copland House at (914) 788-4659, email, or www.coplandhouse.org.

