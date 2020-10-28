New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of October 26 - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Holiday Album, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes an upcoming holiday album from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, a new song from the Back to the Future Musical, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

"Back in Time"

This is a new track from Back to the Future the Musical, which has a score by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with songs from the film. Sung by cast member Olly Dobson. The musical is scheduled to appear on the West End at the Adelphi Theatre beginning May 14, 2021. Full OLC album expected around the time of opening.

Billy's Place

This album was inspired by Billy Stritch's online music program, featuring Stritch at the piano and mic performing some of his favorite songs as he has online. Tracks include "Meet Me, Midnight," "Billy's Place Theme," "Skylark," "It Might Be You," "Falling in Love With Love," "Since You Left New York," "Ordinary Miracles," "Lazy Afternoon / Estate," "Planes," "My Love Went to London," and "That Old Feeling / I Thought About You," "Blue Again."

Upcoming Music Releases:

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together at Christmas

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe reunite for a special holiday album! Songs include "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Christmas," "Mistletoe and Wine," "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "I Believe," "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" (with Gregory Porter), "White Christmas," "Silent Night," "The Spirit of Christmas," "O Holy Night," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours," and "Once Upon A December."

Shirley Bassey: I Owe It All to You

"Grand finale" album includes new material written specifically for the world-renowned singer, plus tracks handpicked by Bassey to reflect her career. Songs include "Overture," "Who Wants To Live Forever," "I Owe It All To You," "Almost Like Being In Love," "Maybe This Time," "I Made It Through The Rain," "Adagio," "Look But Don't Touch," "Smile," "You Ain't Heard Nothing Yet," "I Don't Know What Love Is," "Always On My Mind," "I Was Here," and "Music."

Starry Deluxe Edition

This is a re-release of original concept album with a score by Matt Dahan. The album now includes never-before heard demos of songs not featured on the original album, performed by Dahan and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (book). Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith, Natalie Llerena, Natalie Masini, Michael Minto, Joe Viba, Clayton Snyder, Dylan Saunders and Huck Walton.

Films Now Available:

This is the DVD edition of the 1952 musical film starring Danny Kaye. The film features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Directed by Charles Vidor. This film was previously released in June on blu-ray.

That's Dancing!

This is a 1985 compilation film produced by M-G-M that looked back at the history of dancing in film with clips from MGM, United Artists, and the Associated Artists Productions films. The film is hosted by Gene Kelly (executive producer), Ray Bolger, Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

The Opposite Sex

This is a 1956 musical comedy film starring June Allyson, Joan Collins, Dolores Gray, Ann Sheridan, Ann Miller, Joan Blondell, Leslie Nielsen, Agnes Moorehead, Charlotte Greenwood, Sam Levene, Carolyn Jones, Dick Shawn, and Jim Backus. The film is based on Clare Booth Luce's play The Women. Songs include "The Opposite Sex," Nicholas Brodszky and Sammy Cahn, "Young Man With a Horn," by George Stoll and Ralph Freed, "A Perfect Love," by Nicholas Brodszky and Sammy Cahn, "Yellow Gold," by Nicholas Brodszky and Sammy Cahn, "Rock and Roll Tumbleweed," by Ralph Freed and George Stoll, and "Now Baby Now," by Nicholas Brodszky and Sammy Cahn.

Books Now Available:

American Utopia

This book features the words and lyrics from David Byrne's recording and subsequent theatrical concert, with artwork by Maira Kalman (who designed the art for the Broadway show's curtain). The book is edited and designed by Alex Kalman/What Studio?.

B Is for Ballet: A Dance Alphabet

By John Robert Allman with illustrations by Rachael Dean

"A is for arabesque, B is for Baryshnikov, and C is for Coppélia" in this illustrated, rhyming, alphabetic picture book, filled with ballet stars, dances, positions, and terminology.

Linda Vista

By Tracy Letts

This play was produced on Broadway by Second Stage in 2019.

At 50 years old, Wheeler is moving into an apartment of his own. Divorce and a dead-end job leave him faced with the challenge of building a brand new life as a middle-aged man. Wheeler's hilarious, tangled journey in Linda Vista is punctuated with complications, both painful and joyful, as he forges a new path. With a deftly crafted blend of humor and humanity, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts demonstrates the ultimate midlife crisis: the bewildering search for self-discovery once you've already grown up.

A Tale of Transformation: Twenty-Five Years of Beauty and the Beast On Stage

By Jeff Kurtti

This book is fully illustrated with concept art, costume designs, behind-the-scenes photography, and other rarities and never-before published visuals, along with text by renowned Disney author historian Jeff Kurtti. Also features a dozen guest essays by creative talents and performers who have been a part of, or been deeply influenced by this landmark cultural work.

Three Sisters

This is Cordelia Lynn's version of the play, from a literal translation by Helen Rappaport. This production was first performed at the Almeida Theatre in London in April 2019, in a production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

