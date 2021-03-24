New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 22 - Amanda Kloots Book on Nick Cordero, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes Amanda Kloots' upcoming book, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero. Plus, check out Once On This Island on orange vinyl, R&H Goes Pop!, and more!

Check out the full list below!

CDs Now Available:

Rebecca DuMaine and the Dave Miller Trio: Someday, Someday

"Just Friends," "Alone Again (Naturally)," "Samba de Mon Coeur Qui Bat," "The Gentleman is a Dope," "Someday, Someday," "Both Sides Now," "Time to Get Unstuck (Happy Little New Song)," "As Long As I Live," "On a Clear Day," "I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plan," "Cry Me a River," "La Vie En Rose/Au Privave," "Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams." Released 1/12/21.

Purchase on CD/mp3/at iTunes.

The Sound Inside

2019 Broadway play by Adam Rapp. Narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman. Released 3/18/21. 96 pages. Released earlier in Kindle Edition and Paperback format.

Purchase on Audible Audiobook.

Books Now Available:

Bob Marks' 88 Keys to Successful Singing Performances: Audition Advice From One of America's Top Vocal Coaches

By Bob Marks, who has spent more than 90,000 hours coaching singers, including cast members of nearly every current Broadway musical, cabaret performers, students winning positions at prestigious university programs, and actors of all ages. Marks addresses how to: build confidence and presence; care for your voice and use it effectively; select music which enhances your unique style; put your best musical foot forward in any situation. 186 pages. Released 12/1/20.

Purchase: Paperback Book/Kindle Edition.

Paris and the Musical: The City of Light on Stage and Screen

By Olaf Jubin. Explores how the famous city has been portrayed on stage and screen, and investigates why the city has been of such importance to the genre and tracks how it has developed as a trope over the 20th and 21st centuries. From An American in Paris, Gigi, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge! and The Phantom of the Opera to Bless the Bride, Can-Can, Irma la Douce and Marguerite. 414 pages.

Purchase: Hardcover Book/Paperback/Kindle Edition.

Upcoming Music Releases:

After You

Original studio album recording of score from the musical (debuted in the West End in 2020) by Alex Parker and Katie Lam. Cast includes Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. "Better," "First Drink," "Easy," "Constellations," "Touch Me," "Easy (Reprise)," "The Voice Inside My Head," "See The World," "After You." Title track immediately available when you pre-order at iTunes.

Purchase the new digital album at iTunes.

Once on This Island

2017 revival cast recording of Lynn Ahrens/Stephen Flaherty score. Cast includes Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, and Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Phillip Boykin, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Emerson Davis, Alysha Deslorieux, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, Kenita R. Miller, Isaac Powell, T. Oliver Reid, Aurelia Williams, and Mia Williamson. New orchestrations by new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin and AnnMarie Milazzo. Album produced by Elliott Scheiner, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Hunter Arnold, and Ken Davenport. On orange vinyl. At BroadayRecords.com.

Purchase: new 2-LP vinyl album

R&H Goes Pop!

Contemporary takes on timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classics. "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" (Jeremy Jordan), "Shall We Dance?" (Ariana DeBose), "Some Enchanted Evening" (Andy Mientus), "It Feels Good" (Lilli Cooper), "Something Wonderful" (Gavin Creel), "Lonely Room" (Rebecca Naomi Jones), "This Nearly Was Mine" (Ryan McCartan), "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" (Jeremy Jordan & Laura Osnes), A mashup of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Ten Minutes Ago" and Jason Robert Brown's "The Next Ten Minutes", "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top" (Ali Stroker), "Younger Than Springtime" (Derek Klena), "Something Good" (Katrina Lenk), "We Kiss in a Shadow" (Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle), "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" (Santino Fontana), "Do-Re-Mi" (Ashley Park), "The Sweetest Sounds" (Kyle Selig). Produced by Concord Theatricals (Dana Siegel, Haydyn Meythaler and Kinsley Suer). Mixed and mastered by Seth Presant and Paul Blakemore.

Purchase: new digital album on mp3/at iTunes

John Pizzarelli: Better Days Ahead (Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny)

John Pizzarelli's first solo guitar album. A celebration of composer and guitarist Pat Metheny. "Better Days Ahead," "Spring Ain't Here," "April Wind/Phase Dance," "September Fifteenth," "James," "Antonia," "(It's Just) Talk," "Letter From Home," "If I Could," "Last Train Home," "From This Place," "The Bat," "Farmer's Trust." Pre-order the album and received the "James" track immediately. Also at GhostlightRecords.com.

Purchase on mp3/at iTunes.

Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn

Debut album of young jazz singer Anaïs Reno, winner of the Julie Wilson Award the 2019 Mabel Mercer Foundation competition. "Caravan," "Mood Indigo," "Still in Love," "Chelsea Bridge / A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing," "I'm Just a Lucky So-and-So," "It's Kind of Lonesome Out Tonight," "Day Dream," "I Ain't Got Nothin' but the Blues," "All Roads Lead Back to You," "U.M.M.G. (Upper Manhattan Medical Group)," "Lush Life," "Take the 'A' Train."

Purchase: new on CD/mp3/at iTunes

Mame: 1969 London Studio Cast

Jerry Herman score. Ahead of the show's London opening, the Major Minor label recorded a studio cast album produced by Norman Newell at Abbey Road Studios. Recorded on January 5th 1969, the all-British cast featured Beryl Reid as Mame, with Joan Turner was cast as Vera Charles, Pat Whitmore, Charles Young and Fred Lucas. Digitally remastered from stereo tape. Bonus tracks: Joan Turner's rare 1954 sides of "The Homecoming Waltz" and "The Shadow Waltz" (from the BBC TV serial The Teckman Biography) recorded for the Philips label with Wally Stott and his Orchestra. Limited edition release of 500 units only.

Purchase on CD.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Cinderella

Re-release of the 1969 Royal Ballet production. Antoinette Sibley, Anthony Dowell, Frederick Ashton, Robert Helpman. Choreography and production, Frederick Ashton. Music, Sergei Prokofiev. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. John Lanchbery, conductor. Previously released by Kultur.

Purchase on DVD.

Faust

2019 Royal Opera production of Charles Gounod's opera. Directed by Oliver Mears. Michael Fabiano, Erwin Schrott, Irina Lungu, GermánE. Alcántara, Stéphane Degout, Marta Fontanals-Simmons, Carole Wilson. Royal Opera Chorus. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Dan Ettinger, conductor. Extras: "Why the Royal Opera love performing Faust"; Erwin Schrott and Dan Ettinger discuss the character Méphistophélès in Faust.

Purchase: Blu-ray/DVD

Le nozze di Figaro

2014 Theater an der Wien production of Mozart's opera. Bo Skovhus, Christine Schäfer, Mari Eriksmoen, Andrè Schuen, Elisabeth Kulman, Ildikó Raimondi, Peter Kálmán, Mauro Peter, Arnold Schoenberg Chor. Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor. Concentus Musicus Wien. Bonus: documentary: Nikolaus Harnoncourt - Between Obsession and Perfection (Le nozze di Figaro). 242 minutes.

Purchase on Blu-ray.

Annie Get Your Gun

1950 musical film based on the Broadway musical. Score by Irving Berlin. Directed by George Sidney (Busby Berkeley and Charles Walters uncredited). Betty Hutton, Howard Keel, Louis Calhern, Keenan Wynn, Benay Venuta, J. Carrol Naish. Color. New 4k restoration from the original nitrate technicolor negatives. Bonus material: Susan Lucci retrospective and intro piece (from 2000 DVD release); outtakes: "Let's Go West Again" Betty Hutton, "Doin' What Comes Natur'lly" Judy Garland, "I'm an Indian, Too," Judy Garland, "Colonel Buffalo Bill" with Howard Keel and Frank Morgan; stereo audio pre-recording session tracks including There's No Business Like Show Business featuring Judy Garland; theatrical re-issue Trailer (HD). 107 minutes.

Purchase on Blu-ray.

Broadway Melody of 1940

1940 MGM musical film. Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell, George Murphy, Frank Morgan. Directed by Norman Taurog. Music by Cole Porter (including "Please Don't Monkey with Broadway," "I've Got My Eyes on You," "Begin the Beguine"). New 4k restoration from nitrate preservation elements. Extras: making-of featurette Begin the Beguine (hosted by Ann Miller), Our Gang Comedies: The Big Premiere; MGM cartoon: The Milky Way; original theatrical trailer (HD). 102 minutes.

Purchase on Blu-ray.

Upcoming Book Releases:

The Complete Book of 1910s Broadway Musicals

Newest in Dan Dietz' series of musicals by the decade. covers all 312 musicals that opened on Broadway during this decade, including The Balkan Princess, The Kiss Waltz, Naughty Marietta, The Firefly, Very Good Eddie, Leave It to Jane, Watch Your Step, See America First, and La-La-Lucille. Dietz places each musical in its historical context, including the women's suffrage movement and the decade's defining historical event, World War I. Each entry features: Plot summary; Cast members; Creative team, including writers, lyricists, composers, directors, choreographers, and producers; Opening and closing dates; Number of performances; Critical commentary; Musical numbers and the performers who introduced the songs. Appendixes include a chronology, discography, filmography, Gilbert and Sullivan productions, Princess Theatre musicals, musicals with World War I themes, and published scripts, making this book a comprehensive and significant resource. 622 pages.

Purchase: Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition

Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero

By Amanda Kloots and Anna Kloots. The story of Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' love and fairy-tale marriage, of the disease that quickly upended it, of the fight for Nick's survival, of her grief and how she came to terms with his death, of keeping Nick's memory alive for Elvis and the world. Includes 16 pages of color photos exclusive to the book.Audio versions narrated by Amanda Kloots. 336 pages.

Purchase: new Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition/Audiobook on CD/Audible Audiobook

Magnum Opus: The Cycle Plays of Eugene O'Neill

By Zander Brietzke. An analysis of Eugene O'Neill's unfinished cycle play project, which he worked on from 1935 to 1939. A series of plays that would trace the history of an American family through several generations (including A Touch of the Poet and More Stately Mansions). 256 pages.

Purchase: Hardcover Book

North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar's Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard's Work

By Michael Blanding. Presents the twinning narratives of renegade scholar Dennis McCarthy, called "the Steve Jobs of the Shakespeare community," and Sir Thomas North, an Elizabethan courtier whom McCarthy believes to be the undiscovered source for Shakespeare's plays. 480 pages.

Purchase: Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition/Audiobook on CD

The Shakespeare Codex

Terry Pratchett and Stephen Briggs. New Discworld stage adaptation written to commemorate Terry Pratchett's life and works based loosely on The Science of Discworld II: the Globe, Lords & Ladies, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. 80 pages.

Purchase: Paperback Book