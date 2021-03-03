New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 1 - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Orange Vinyl, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes a new limited edition orange vinyl of the 2017 revival cast recording of Once on This Island, as well as a purple vinyl edition of the 1964 cast recording of My Fair Lady. Plus, the latest volume of The Untold Stories of Broadway by Jennifer Ashley Tepper is now available!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Chip Deffaa's Irving Berlin: Sweet and Hot

Produced by Chip Deffaa. Performers include Seth Sikes, Jerry Dixon, Keith Anderson, Jon Peterson, Steve Ross, Tyquan Malik White, Jeremy Januti, and Daryl Sherman.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Insane Animals

Original cast recording of score by George Heyworth and Liv Morris. Cast includes Lockie Chapman. Musical arrangements by Victoria Falconer. The musical was at HOME, Manchester, in March 2020.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Fiver

Concert cast album of score by Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees. Cast includes Luke Bayer, Aoife Clesham, Dan Buckley, Hiba Elchikhe, and Alex James Ellison. Premiered at Southwark Playhouse in 2019.

Purchase on iTunes.

J. Breckenridge: "Y.O.U."

From upcoming album by Josh Breckenridge (Come from Away, The Scottsboro Boys). Produced by James Frazee.

Purchase on Amazon.

Marguerite

Original cast recording of Michael Cooper/Anton Dudley solo musical score. Starring Cady Huffman. Presented at Astoria Performing Arts Center in November 2019. Traces the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada.

Purchase on Amazon or BroadwayRecords.com.

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert: All The Girls

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's personal celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and varied expressions. Adapted from the show of the same name. Songs by Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, a medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets, art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken (who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording).

Purchase on Amazon.

The Wellsongs Project

Collection of 16 new songs performed by a cast that includes Kate Baldwin, Christine Andreas, Lisa Howard, Ethan Slater, Jason Gotay, Margo Seibert, Allie Trimm, Lisa Brescia, Bradley Gibson, Halle Hunt, Marissa McGowan, Michael Mendez, Will Reynolds, and Vishal Vaidya. Produced by Michael A. Pizzi with music direction by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Engineered by James Yost, mixed by Jahn Sood, and mastered by Patrick Derivaz. All proceeds of this album will go towards providing performing arts opportunities for children with special needs.

Purchase on Amazon or BroadwayRecords.com.

Arrangements and orchestrations by Norman Paris. Cast includes Kaye Ballard, Bobby Short, Bibi Osterwald, and David Allen. Remastered. Cover by Harvey Schmidt.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Ben Bagley's Unpublished Cole Porter Volume II

Cast includes Karen Morrow, Edward Earle, Laura Kenyon, Alice Playten, Blossom Dearie, Carmen Alvarez, Charles Rydell, Kaye Ballard. Arrangements by Judd Woldin. Remastered.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Once on This Island - orange vinyl

2017 revival cast recording of Lynn Ahrens/Stephen Flaherty score. Cast includes Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, and Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Phillip Boykin, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Emerson Davis, Alysha Deslorieux, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, Kenita R. Miller, Isaac Powell, T. Oliver Reid, Aurelia Williams, and Mia Williamson. New orchestrations by new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin and AnnMarie Milazzo. Album produced by Elliott Scheiner, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Hunter Arnold, and Ken Davenport.

Purchase on BroadwayRecords.com.

My Fair Lady - purple vinyl

Expanded 1964 original soundtrack. Score by Frederick Loewe and Allan Jay Lerner. All the songs from the film, plus 11 bonus tracks. Limited edition of 1000 individually numbered copies on transparent purple swirled vinyl.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4

By Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Includes over 30 new interviews, features hundreds of theatre professionals discussing everything that makes Broadway essential. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way

By Caseen Gaines

The story of New York in the roaring twenties and the very first Broadway show with an all-black cast and creative team to succeed?and the indelible mark on our popular culture. Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle sowed the seeds of the Harlem jazz scene and paved the way for people of color on stage and screen with West Side Story, Black Panther, and Hamilton.

Purchase on Amazon.