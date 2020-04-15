New and Upcoming Book and Music Releases For the Week of April 13 - SOFT POWER, Drew Gasparini, and More!

Need something new to read or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Music Now Available:

Laura Benanti: Sucker

Benanti covers this song originally by the Jonas Brothers. All proceeds will be donated to FoodCorps.

Soul & Jazz Covers of Broadway Classics

This compilation includes "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever," (Mary Wells), "People," (Esther Phillips), "A Taste of Honey," (Barbara Lewis), "Over the Rainbow," (Patti LaBelle And The Bluebelles), "On the Street Where You Live," (The Drifters), "I Could Have Danced All Night," (Ben E. King), "Summertime," (Dionne Warwick), "I Loves You Porgy," (Nina Simone), "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," (Brook Benton), "That's for Me," (Lorraine Ellison), "You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To," (Ruth Brown), "Fascinating Rhythm (Live, 1974)," (Spinners), "My Favorite Things (Live, 1993)," (Al Jarreau), "Love for Sale," (Ernestine Anderson), "Don't Get Around Much Anymore," (Little Anthony & The Imperials), "I'm Beginning to See the Light," (Ray Charles), "Try to Remember," (Patti LaBelle And The Bluebelles), "Who Can I Turn To," (Dionne Warwick), "What Kind of Fool Am I?," (Dinah Washington), "Spring Can Really Hang You up the Most," (Carmen McRae), "Someone to Watch Over Me," (Jimmy Scott), "In a Sentimental Mood," (Sarah Vaughan), "You'll Never Walk Alone," (The Flamingos), "Somewhere," (Aretha Franklin).

Drew Gasparini: We Aren't Kids Anymore

This album is a theatrical song cycle written by Drew Gasparini, with Nicholas Christopher, Lilli Cooper, Raymond J. Lee, Bonnie Milligan, and Colton Ryan. Licensed worldwide for live performance by professional and amateur theatres.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Fever Dream

Release Date: April 17

Adapted and expanded from a 2018 concert conceived and created by Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman. Combines over 40 Stephen Sondheim songs. 13-piece orchestra.

Artists included are Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, Aneesa Folds, Charity Angél Dawson, Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, Juwan Crawley, Deonté L. Warren, Joshua Hinck, Aili Venho, and Onyie Nwachukwu and Chip Zien.

Soft Power digital album

Release Date: April 17

Original cast recording of Jeanine Tesori/David Henry Hwang score. The cast features Billy Bustamante, Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Alyse Alan Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Conrad Ricamora, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, and John Yi.

Judy Garland : The Best Of Lost Tracks 2: 1936-1967

Release Date: June 26

This compilation features material collated from the previous Lost Tracks box sets, as well as the previously unknown 1938 "You Couldn't Be Cuter."

Release Date: May 29

Landmark collection representing a unique archival discovery of recordings made by Petula Clark for various BBC Radio programmes between 1951 and 1961. Selections from the long running "Calling All Forces," where Petula appeared and broadcast on a weekly basis as the resident featured artist. Almost all of the performances featured on this collection have gone unheard since their original transmission. 23 tracks, 18 of which make their debut on CD.

Books Now Available:

The First Oscar Hammerstein and New York's Golden Age of Theater and Music

by Adolph S. Tomars

Biography, from an unfinished manuscript by the son of one of his stage managers, recounts the spirited heyday of Hammerstein's daring and masterful productions, his often tempestuous relationships with both rivals and associates, and the birth of Broadway.

Dark Star: A Biography of Vivien Leigh

by Alan Strachan

A completely new full-life portrait of Leigh, covering both her professional and personal life. Using previously unseen sources from her archive, recently acquired by the V&A, the author sheds new light on her fractious relationship with Laurence Olivier, based on their letters and diaries, as well as on the bipolar disorder which so affected her later life and work.

Upcoming Book Releases:

A History of Theater on Cape Cod

By Sue Mellen, Foreword by Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

From the beginning of theater on the Cape in 1916 when a group of artists and writers in Provincetown mounted a production of a one-act play, Bound East for Cardiff, by a little-known playwright, Eugene O'Neill. It grew into the constantly expanding theater universe it is today. The theatrical descendants of O'Neill and The Provincetown Players continue to present classical drama, contemporary hits and new, experimental works to audiences that have come to expect the best. A tour of the theaters from Provincetown to Falmouth, revealing the rich past behind a unique cultural treasure.

Humana Festival 2019: The Complete Plays

All five scripts from the 43rd annual cycle of world premieres: Everybody Black by Dave Harris; The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath; The Corpse Washer, adapted for the stage by Ismail Khalidi and Naomi Wallace, from the novel of the same name by Sinan Antoon; How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla; and We've Come to Believe, a collaboratively-written play by Kara Lee Corthron, Emily Feldman, and Matthew Paul Olmos.

The L.A. Theatre Works Audio Docudrama Series: Pivotal Moments in American History

Foreword by Professor Michael Hackett

Play anthology featuring five docudramas originally commissioned by L.A. Theatre Works that each explore pivotal moments in 20th century U.S history: The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial by Peter Goodchild; The Real Dr. Strangelove by Peter Goodchild; RFK: The Journey to Justice by Murray Horwitz and Jonathan Estrin; The Chicago Conspiracy Trial by Peter Goodchild; Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers by Geoffrey Cowan and Leroy Aarons.

Victorians on Broadway: Literature, Adaptation, and the Modern American Musical

By Sharon Aronofsky Weltman

A wide-ranging interdisciplinary study of live stage musicals from the mid- to late twentieth century adapted from British literature written between 1837 and 1886. Investigates musical dramatizations of works by Charles Dickens, Charlotte Brontë, Christina Rossetti, Robert Louis Stevenson, and others ... reveals what these musicals teach us about the Victorian books from which they derive and considers their enduring popularity and impact on our modern culture. Explores themes of race, religion, gender, and class, focusing attention on how these theatrical adaptations fit into aesthetic and intellectual movements while demonstrating the complexity of their enduring legacy.

Purchase on Amazon.





