New York Youth Symphony to Present COMPOSITION 2022 At National Sawdust
The culminating event of New York Youth Symphony's 2021/22 season, Composition Date 2022, will include sixteen world premieres, performed by members of the NYYS Orchestra, Chamber Music, Jazz, and Robert L. Poster Conducting programs, with direction by Dr. Kyle Blaha. Personnel, composers and composition titles for each of the three programs follow.
Jazz Program:
- Rosethorn Rag by composer Mateo Ramirez
- Shimmers of Blue by composer Danae Venson
- Island Blues by composer Artemy Mukhin
Jazz Program Performers: Cameron Sewell-Snyder - Alto Sax Kalia Ferretti - Trumpet Laura Orzehoski - Trombone Wendell Moske - Guitar Carlin Lee - Piano Lucas Giordano - Bass Avery Gottshall - Drums
Chamber Music Program: i??
- gelatinous chaos by composer Hudson Ragins
- pencils down by composer Trinity Williamson
Performed by West Side Winds Jessica Ringston - Flute Ben Schonhorn - Oboe Sakira Fujimoto - Clarinet Marcus Shaw - Horn Trey Coudret - Bassoon
- vidia by composer Jordan Millar
- A Bit on Fun! by composer Nathaniel Strout
Performed by Amoroso Quartet Myra Cui - Violin Iris Sung - Violin Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola Lila Holyoke - Cello
- f.e.b. by composer Haeon Lee
- Clarinet Quintet No. 1, "Wind Currents" by composer Luke Christopher Baron
Performed by Traumerei Christian Lee - Clarinet Cadee Lee - Clarinet Seung Hee (Sunny) Rhew - Clarinet Dongkon Lee - Clarinet Jacob Cho - Bass Clarinet
Chamber Orchestra Program:
- Cross composed by Ethan Fisher-Chaves; Gabe Nichols, Conductor
- The Inner Light composed byJames Pecore; Matteo Paoli, Conductor
- Adagio for Chamber Orchestra composed by Calysta Chamberlain; Amelia Krinke, Conductor
- Dances of Light and Shadow composed by Chuyi Luo ae??ae??a?oe; Sofia Ouyang, Conductor
- Awakening composed by Nikolas Scheiber-Loeis; Nicholas Vanderveen, Conductor
- Dawn composed by ivan X. Ramesh; Sarah Goldberg, Conductor
- Azure composed by Ilaria Hawley; Ziyi Tao, Conductor
Performed by The New York Youth Symphony Myra Cui - Violin 1 Krystal Sun - Violin 2 Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola Deborah Ro - Cello Kyle Perea - Bass Blue Shelton - Flute Will Dunlop - Oboe Josh Choi - Clarinet Alex Bala - Bassoon Marcus Shaw - Horn Matt Sidler - Trumpet Matteo Paoli - Trombone Edward Mistretta - Trombone
The New York Youth Symphony is one of the most awarded youth programs of its kind in the nation, recognized for its innovative, educational programs for talented young musicians. Founded in 1963 as an orchestra to showcase the metropolitan area's most gifted musicians ages 12-22, its activities have since grown to encompass programs in chamber music, conducting, composition, jazz, and musical theater songwriting with performances at world class venues including Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Through its commissioning program, First Music, the NYYS has commissioned over 170 works from young composers since 1984.