New York Youth Symphony to Present COMPOSITION 2022 At National Sawdust

New York Youth Symphony to present Composition Date 2022, Thursday, May 19 - Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM.

The culminating event of New York Youth Symphony's 2021/22 season, Composition Date 2022, will include sixteen world premieres, performed by members of the NYYS Orchestra, Chamber Music, Jazz, and Robert L. Poster Conducting programs, with direction by Dr. Kyle Blaha. Personnel, composers and composition titles for each of the three programs follow.

Jazz Program:

Rosethorn Rag by composer Mateo Ramirez

Shimmers of Blue by composer Danae Venson

Island Blues by composer Artemy Mukhin



Jazz Program Performers: Cameron Sewell-Snyder - Alto Sax Kalia Ferretti - Trumpet Laura Orzehoski - Trombone Wendell Moske - Guitar Carlin Lee - Piano Lucas Giordano - Bass Avery Gottshall - Drums

Chamber Music Program: i??

gelatinous chaos by composer Hudson Ragins

pencils down by composer Trinity Williamson



Performed by West Side Winds Jessica Ringston - Flute Ben Schonhorn - Oboe Sakira Fujimoto - Clarinet Marcus Shaw - Horn Trey Coudret - Bassoon

vidia by composer Jordan Millar

A Bit on Fun! by composer Nathaniel Strout



Performed by Amoroso Quartet Myra Cui - Violin Iris Sung - Violin Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola Lila Holyoke - Cello

f.e.b. by composer Haeon Lee

Clarinet Quintet No. 1, "Wind Currents" by composer Luke Christopher Baron



Performed by Traumerei Christian Lee - Clarinet Cadee Lee - Clarinet Seung Hee (Sunny) Rhew - Clarinet Dongkon Lee - Clarinet Jacob Cho - Bass Clarinet

Chamber Orchestra Program:

Cross composed by Ethan Fisher-Chaves; Gabe Nichols, Conductor

The Inner Light composed byJames Pecore; Matteo Paoli, Conductor

Adagio for Chamber Orchestra composed by Calysta Chamberlain; Amelia Krinke, Conductor

Dances of Light and Shadow composed by Chuyi Luo ae??ae??a?oe; Sofia Ouyang, Conductor

Awakening composed by Nikolas Scheiber-Loeis; Nicholas Vanderveen, Conductor

Dawn composed by ivan X. Ramesh; Sarah Goldberg, Conductor

Azure composed by Ilaria Hawley; Ziyi Tao, Conductor



Performed by The New York Youth Symphony Myra Cui - Violin 1 Krystal Sun - Violin 2 Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola Deborah Ro - Cello Kyle Perea - Bass Blue Shelton - Flute Will Dunlop - Oboe Josh Choi - Clarinet Alex Bala - Bassoon Marcus Shaw - Horn Matt Sidler - Trumpet Matteo Paoli - Trombone Edward Mistretta - Trombone

The New York Youth Symphony is one of the most awarded youth programs of its kind in the nation, recognized for its innovative, educational programs for talented young musicians. Founded in 1963 as an orchestra to showcase the metropolitan area's most gifted musicians ages 12-22, its activities have since grown to encompass programs in chamber music, conducting, composition, jazz, and musical theater songwriting with performances at world class venues including Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Through its commissioning program, First Music, the NYYS has commissioned over 170 works from young composers since 1984.