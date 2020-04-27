New York Virtual Opera Festival Continues In May

Presented by the New York Opera Alliance, with support from OPERA America, the 2020 New York Opera Fest has become the 2020 New York Virtual Opera Fest due to the social distancing restrictions put into place by the state government. To help companies navigate the realities of the COVID-19 crisis and also encourage responsible social isolation,

NYOA has constructed a comprehensive online center at NYoperafest.com where opera fans can visit for an updated list of virtual events hosted by local, New York City-based opera companies.

NYOA will continue to update and share the opera community's activities throughout its website, social media, and e-blast communication platforms. Leading the vanguard of the local opera community, NYOA continues to monitor the fluid situation around COVID-19 by providing helpful resources for financial aid which may be found at http://OPERAamerica.org/covid19.

NYOA is also hosting weekly virtual meetings for NYOA members to discuss, monitor, and provide solutions for the changing landscape for opera in New York.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You