New York Times Announces New Writers in Arts Section
Maya Phillips, Jason Farago, Matt Stevens and Salamishah Tillet have new positions at the New York Times.
The New York Times has just announced new appointments in Arts and Culture, including Maya Phillips and Jason Farago (critics at large), Matt Stevens (general assignment reporter) and Salamishah Tillet (contributing critic at large).
"The Times, thankfully, continues to recognize the importance of arts journalism to its readers. As a result, our breadth of coverage, ambition and reach are unmatched. Today, we are excited to announce several important hires that will strengthen an already outstanding team," reads a statement from the Times.
