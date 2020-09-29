New York Theatre Barn Launches Theatre Barn Records & Releases 1st Album WILLOW Featuring Christy Altomare & More

Performers on the album include Emma Freeman, Janeen Garcia, Rachael Chau, Abigail Greenwood, and Madelyn Paterna.

New York Theatre Barn has launched Theatre Barn Records, a new imprint of Broadway Records, dedicated to new musicals in development.

As a new program of New York Theatre Barn, Theatre Barn Records will support writers in recording and releasing concept recordings of new musicals in development on global streaming platforms. Theatre Barn Records offers a worldwide marketing platform for musical theatre writers and has the potential to create revenue for writers while their show is still in development. NYTB's Video/Audio Engineer Héctor Flores, Jr. is the President of the new imprint, with Artistic Director Joe Barros and Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler serving as A&R Directors. For more information about Theatre Barn Records, visit: www.nytheatrebarn.org/theatrebarnrecords

"The focus of Theatre Barn Records is to continue to incubate and elevate projects that we are already developing while evolving our storytelling systems", said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "In this critical digital age that we now live in, EP's and concept albums of original musicals in development are potentially the fastest and most lucrative ways that musical theatre writers can now be noticed, supported, and advanced while their shows are in development."

In collaboration with Broadway Records, Theatre Barn Records released its first album Willow on September 25th, 2020. Willow has music and lyrics by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, and a book by 20-year-old Morgan Smith, with additional arrangements by 17-year-old Nalah Palmer. The first of several upcoming concept recordings from the Averno creators, Willow recounts two love stories of different generations that take place under the same magical Willow tree, reminding us that love and magic can withstand anything. Performers on the album include Emma Freeman, Janeen Garcia, Rachael Chau, Abigail Greenwood, Madelyn Paterna, and a special bonus track recorded by Christy Altomare (Anastasia).

In the fall of 2019, theatre artist and writer Morgan Smith created Averno - an immersive, interactive universe of interlocking musicals, comics, novels, and virtual reality centered around a single town in the south. Amidst the pandemic, the team expanded to include 60 other artists from 14 countries, including composers and fellow TikTok stars Abigail Greenwood and Sushi Soucy. They shared one goal: create a form of theatre-oriented media that is not only producible in the COVID era, but that thrives in it. Since then, Averno has exploded into an online phenomenon, with over 100k followers across platforms. Two more concept recordings from the Averno universe, Bittersummer and Over and Out, will be released soon.

Willow is available wherever you stream music, and on Broadway Records' website. To learn more about Willow, you can discover the Averno universe on Instagram at @avernotown or TikTok on @avernomusicals.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You