New York Theatre Ballet Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER in December

New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) will present its annual holiday production of Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker with six shows, Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at Florence Gould Theater in New York City. All seats are priced at $30.

With mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and dancing flowers, New York Theatre Ballet’s The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in turn-of the century Art Nouveau style. Choreographed by Keith Michael, NYTB’s The Nutcracker is geared to young children, aged 3+. This hour-long production features a time-bending clock, a luminous owl, and the enchanting and cherished characters that audiences have delighted in year after year. NYTB’s The Nutcrackerfeatures set designs by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, and costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, Resident Costume Designer for the Metropolitan Opera. “The production is especially irresistible,” The New York Times.

Performances of Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker at Florence Gould Theater (55 East 59th Street in New York City) are scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm and Sunday, December 22 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm. Please visit: www.nytb.org/tickets for tickets and more information.

Join New York Theatre Ballet and your favorite characters from The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 21 following the 3:30pm performance for a special Land of the Sweets Party. Aspiring Sugar Plums and Nutcracker Princes can wear their holiday-best for photos with Marie, the Prince, and dancers from NYTB. Holiday treats and festivities for the whole family make this a can’t-miss event. Proceeds from the Land of the Sweets Party benefit NYTB and its programs. For show and pricing information, please visit: 2024/25 Once Upon A Ballet Package | New York Theatre Ballet

New York Theatre Ballet’s critically acclaimed “Once Upon A Ballet” series presents one-hour performances of classic ballets for the whole family. In addition to The Nutcracker, fans can join NYTB in the Spring for The Royal Collection, featuring regal duets by your favorite Princesses and Princes from The Sleeping Beauty, The Firebird, and more!

New York Theatre Ballet offers exclusive season packages for subscribers to its two- performance “Once Upon A Ballet” series including a 10% discount on tickets, exclusive post-performance meet & greets with NYTB dancers, best available seating, and early bird access for the following year. For more information on NYTB “Once Upon A Ballet” package, please visit: Once Upon A Ballet Subscription.