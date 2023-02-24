New York Theatre Ballet Presents BETWEEN THE ACTS, March 2

New York Theatre Ballet's (NYTB) new Artistic Director Steven Melendez will discuss his plans and bold vision to build upon the acclaimed company's 45-year legacy in "Between The Acts," a free event, Thursday, March 2, 5:30-7:00PM at Chase Bank, Harlem Community branch, 55 West 125th Street in New York City.

Joining Melendez, Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance Artistic Director Arthur Avilés will discuss NYTB's inaugural Letters To My Father, a commissioning project designed to convey the complex stories of relationships between fathers and sons.

NYTB's "Between The Acts," a series of dance appreciation events to foster the next generation of dance audiences, aims to foster community engagement within the context of the company's artistic mission and affirm a commitment to greater access to the arts for underrepresented populations. Hosted by Chase Bank, "Between The Acts" will include a Q&A with Melendez and Avilés.

"Conversations like these are in service to our mission of making classical concert dance accessible to people from all backgrounds," said Melendez. "Sharing the creative process with our audiences can bring them closer to the art, closer to us. This is how we can manifest the diversity and inclusion we have been talking about as an industry."

"Between The Acts" is free to the public. Registration is required. Click HERE to register to attend. For more information, please visit www.nytb.org.

Under the artistic direction of Steven Melendez, New York Theatre Ballet's mission is to perform small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults, and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its NYTB School directed by Diana Byer, and the LIFT Community Service Program. Together, these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country, building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future.