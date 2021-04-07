New York Theatre Ballet Extends LIFT Lab Live Through May 22, With Six Additional Performances

LIFT Lab Live presents studio performances of solos and duets for socially distanced audiences of 10. NYTB first produced LIFT Lab Live in October and November 2020, providing emerging and established choreographers with a safe space to create and audiences with strict Covid protocols and a rare opportunity to enjoy live performance.

The extended dates are May 12-22, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 7pm. LIFT Lab Live features 12 choreographers in six distinct programs, each anchored with works by Sir Richard Alston and Jose Limon.

Location is St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 East 10th Street (entrance on 11th Street), 2nd floor. Tickets are $20 general admission, available at https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/view/SPRING-LIFT-LAB-LIVE/. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be sold at the door.

Choreographers and Composers

ALL PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Program A - April 7, 9, 10

Richard Alston / J. S. Bach

Claire Davison / Erik Satie

Jennifer Goggans / Kelly Moran

José Limón / Frédéric Chopin

Marco Pelle / Felix Mendelssohn

Program B - April 14, 16, 17

Richard Alston / J. S. Bach

Sonia Dawkins / J. S. Bach

Nicolo Fonte / Kelly Moran