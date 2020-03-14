New York State Waives Waiting Period for Unemployment Insurance

This afternoon, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will waive the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance amid the Covid-19 outbreak:

"We know that some New Yorkers are going to lose work & even their jobs because of #Coronavirus. NYS will immediately waive the 7-day waiting period for unemployment insurance for people who have been laid off due to virus."

Visit the Governor Cuomo's Twitter feed to keep up to date with all future announcements regarding relief policies and initiatives in New York state amid the coronavirus crisis here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You