New York Philharmonic Lunar New Year Concert And Gala Announced At The Wu Tsai Theater, January 31 

Conductor Long Yu — who introduced this annual NY Phil tradition in 2012 — will conduct.

Jan. 13, 2023  

The New York Philharmonic will celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with a Concert and Gala on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall.

Conductor Long Yu - who introduced this annual NY Phil tradition in 2012 - will conduct Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture; Qigang Chen's La Joie de la souffrance (The Joy of Suffering), with erhu player Yiwen Lu as soloist (in her Philharmonic debut); Tan Dun's Heart Sutra, from Buddha Passion, featuring vocalists Gong Linna and Hasibagen (debuts); and Bernstein's West Side Story Suite for Violin and Orchestra, arranged by Brohn, with violinist Ning Feng as soloist (debut).

Gala events will include a cocktail reception from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade; the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.; and a seated dinner immediately following the performance, attended by the artists, also on the Hess Grand Promenade. Gala dress will be heritage formal or black-tie attire. Starr International Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of the Lunar New Year Gala. The Honorary Gala Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Maurice R. Greenberg. The Gala Co-Chairs are Angela Chen, Misook Doolittle, and Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang.

For up-to-date information on our health and safety protocols, visit nyphil.org/safety.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the entire Gala evening, which includes a cocktail reception, the 7:30 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner, please call the Office of Special Events at (212) 875-5760, or email specialevents@nyphil.org.




