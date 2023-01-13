New York Philharmonic Lunar New Year Concert And Gala Announced At The Wu Tsai Theater, January 31 

The New York Philharmonic will celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with a Concert and Gala on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall.

Conductor Long Yu - who introduced this annual NY Phil tradition in 2012 - will conduct Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture; Qigang Chen's La Joie de la souffrance (The Joy of Suffering), with erhu player Yiwen Lu as soloist (in her Philharmonic debut); Tan Dun's Heart Sutra, from Buddha Passion, featuring vocalists Gong Linna and Hasibagen (debuts); and Bernstein's West Side Story Suite for Violin and Orchestra, arranged by Brohn, with violinist Ning Feng as soloist (debut).

Gala events will include a cocktail reception from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade; the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.; and a seated dinner immediately following the performance, attended by the artists, also on the Hess Grand Promenade. Gala dress will be heritage formal or black-tie attire. Starr International Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of the Lunar New Year Gala. The Honorary Gala Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Maurice R. Greenberg. The Gala Co-Chairs are Angela Chen, Misook Doolittle, and Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang.

For up-to-date information on our health and safety protocols, visit nyphil.org/safety.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the entire Gala evening, which includes a cocktail reception, the 7:30 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner, please call the Office of Special Events at (212) 875-5760, or email specialevents@nyphil.org.