New York Philharmonic to Present MAHLER GROOVES

As part of Mahler's New York: A Digital Festival, the Philharmonic will present Mahler Grooves: A Day-Long Celebration tomorrow (Thursday, April 23). The day will allow fans of all ages to engage with Mahler's life and work through food and drink, visual art, a virtual walking tour, and performances by Philharmonic musicians. The full schedule is available here.

The day's main event will be Mahler Grooves, a broadcast at 7:30 p.m. EDT featuring Mahler's Piano Quartet - performed by Philharmonic violinist Quan Ge, Assistant Principal Viola Cong Wu, cellist Nathan Vickery, and pianist Eric Huebner - and the Adagietto from Mahler's Symphony No. 5, performed by musicians of the Orchestra. Viewers can stream the broadcast on Facebook and YouTube Premieres; it will be available on-demand afterward.

Other featured activities include Mahler Wakes at 9:30 a.m. EDT, in which violinist Yulia Ziskel prepares Wiener Schnitzel with a recipe from Neue Galerie New York's Café Sabarsky, which will be available at nyphil.org/mahlerny; Mahler Drinks at 1:00 p.m. EDT, a cocktail demonstration by Listen Bar with Principal Timpani Markus Rhoten; and Mahler Spins at 9:00 p.m. EDT, an Instagram Live DJ set by Assistant Principal Timpani / Percussion Kyle Zerna (@dr._sweers).

Follow the Philharmonic on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, and Twitter to participate in the day's activities.





