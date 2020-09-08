New York Philharmonic To Partner with SWITCHED ON POP for THE 5TH Podcast Miniseries

Jaap van Zweden, Deborah Borda, and New York Philharmonic Musicians will be featured on THE 5TH.

The New York Philharmonic is featured in "The 5th," a four-movement podcast miniseries exploring the music, context, and legacy of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. Then titled Grand Symphony in C minor, the work was the very first that the Philharmonic performed, in 1842, marking the symphony's US Premiere. "The 5th," which launches on September 8, is the inaugural miniseries from the Vox Media Podcast Switched on Pop, the People's Choice winner of the 2020 Webby Award for Best Arts & Culture Podcast, hosted by musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding. Subsequent episodes will air on September 11, 15, and 18.

"The 5th" features interviews with New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden and President and CEO Deborah Borda, as well as Concertmaster Frank Huang, Associate Principal Oboe Sherry Sylar, Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill, Acting Associate Principal Horn Leelanee Sterrett, and Assistant Principal Timpani / Percussion Kyle Zerna. Throughout the miniseries, Sloan, Harding, and the New York Philharmonic delve into what makes Beethoven's Fifth Symphony so universally recognizable, how it represents a dramatic break from the Classical tradition that preceded it, and why it remains a symbol of freedom for some and exclusion for others.

Listen on Apple Podcasts!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You