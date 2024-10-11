New York Philharmonic Presents John Adams as Artistic Partner

Adams curates subscription program exploring American vistas and Sound On concert, November 14–17, 2024.
In November 2024, conductor and composer John Adams — one of the Orchestra's 2024–25 Artistic Partners — participates in two programs he curated that explore American music through various generational lenses, ranging from his predecessor Aaron Copland and his own compositions to a group of the next generation of American composers whose work Adams has championed.
John Adams has a longstanding association with the New York Philharmonic — as conductor, composer, host, and curator — dating back more than 40 years. He has conducted the NY Phil in 8 concerts, beginning with his May 1997 debut; had more than 20 of his compositions performed by the Orchestra, including the Pulitzer Prize–winning On the Transmigration of Souls, co-commissioned by the Philharmonic; hosted a concert as part of the NY Phil's CONTACT! series; and curated a Kravis Nightcap event.
