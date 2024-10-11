New York Philharmonic Presents John Adams as Artistic Partner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In November 2024, conductor and composer John Adams — one of the Orchestra's 2024–25 Artistic Partners — participates in two programs he curated that explore American music through various generational lenses, ranging from his predecessor Aaron Copland and his own compositions to a group of the next generation of American composers whose work Adams has championed.

Adams conducts a subscription program exploring American Vistas, which includes the New York Premiere of Gabriella Smith's Lost Coast, featuring cellist Gabriel Cabezas (in his NY Phil subscription debut) as soloist; Copland's Quiet City, featuring NY Phil English horn / oboe player Ryan Roberts and NY Phil Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin as soloists; and Adams's own Grammy-winning City Noir. The program also includes Arvo Pärt's Cantus in memoriam Benjamin Britten; November 14 and 16 at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall.

Adams curates a free concert as part of the NY Phil's Sound On contemporary music series. Musicians from the New York Philharmonic perform a program that includes selections from Adams's own John's Book of Alleged Dances; Andrew Norman's For Chad; Anthony Cheung's pulsate, fixate; Dylan Mattingly's Sunt Lacrimae Rerum (these are the tears of things); and Gabriella Smith's Maré, conducted by Anna Handler. The concert also includes a discussion with Adams and music scholar Ara Guzelimian; November 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Museum of Modern Art.

John Adams has a longstanding association with the New York Philharmonic — as conductor, composer, host, and curator — dating back more than 40 years. He has conducted the NY Phil in 8 concerts, beginning with his May 1997 debut; had more than 20 of his compositions performed by the Orchestra, including the Pulitzer Prize–winning On the Transmigration of Souls, co-commissioned by the Philharmonic; hosted a concert as part of the NY Phil's CONTACT! series; and curated a Kravis Nightcap event.

For a complete chronological listing of events, click here.