New York Philharmonic Presents John Adams as Artistic Partner

Adams curates subscription program exploring American vistas and Sound On concert, November 14–17, 2024.

By: Oct. 11, 2024
New York Philharmonic Presents John Adams as Artistic Partner Image
In November 2024, conductor and composer John Adams — one of the Orchestra's 2024–25 Artistic Partners — participates in two programs he curated that explore American music through various generational lenses, ranging from his predecessor Aaron Copland and his own compositions to a group of the next generation of American composers whose work Adams has championed.

  • Adams conducts a subscription program exploring American Vistas, which includes the New York Premiere of Gabriella Smith's Lost Coast, featuring cellist Gabriel Cabezas (in his NY Phil subscription debut) as soloist; Copland's Quiet City, featuring NY Phil English horn / oboe player Ryan Roberts and NY Phil Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin as soloists; and Adams's own Grammy-winning City Noir. The program also includes Arvo Pärt's Cantus in memoriam Benjamin BrittenNovember 14 and 16 at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall.
  • Adams curates a free concert as part of the NY Phil's Sound On contemporary music series. Musicians from the New York Philharmonic perform a program that includes selections from Adams's own John's Book of Alleged Dances; Andrew Norman's For Chad; Anthony Cheung's pulsate, fixate; Dylan Mattingly's Sunt Lacrimae Rerum (these are the tears of things); and Gabriella Smith's Maré, conducted by Anna Handler. The concert also includes a discussion with Adams and music scholar Ara Guzelimian; November 17 at 6:30 p.m. at The Museum of Modern Art.

John Adams has a longstanding association with the New York Philharmonic — as conductor, composer, host, and curator — dating back more than 40 years. He has conducted the NY Phil in 8 concerts, beginning with his May 1997 debut; had more than 20 of his compositions performed by the Orchestra, including the Pulitzer Prize–winning On the Transmigration of Souls, co-commissioned by the Philharmonic; hosted a concert as part of the NY Phil's CONTACT! series; and curated a Kravis Nightcap event.  

