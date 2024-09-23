New York Philharmonic Musicians Ratify New Three-Year Contract

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philharmonic-Symphony Society of New York, Inc., Associated Musicians of Greater New York, American Federation of Musicians Local 802, and Musicians of the New York Philharmonic jointly ratified a new three-year contract, effective September 21, 2024, through September 20, 2027.

Highlights of the new agreement include:

Annual Compensation — The Musicians’ salaries will increase by just over 30 percent according to the following schedule:

Salaries will increase by 15 percent in the 2025 fiscal year (i.e. the 2024–25 concert season).

Salaries will increase by 7.5 percent in each of the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

Tenure and Audition Processes — The contract reflects a mutual commitment to fairness and confidentiality in the hiring process. Priorities are diversity, equity, and inclusion in the hiring of new musicians; prevention of bias; and increased support for candidates. Among the new provisions:

The tenure process will be reviewed by the Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic in consultation with representatives from Black Orchestral Network, Sphinx Organization, and the National Alliance for Audition Support.

All audition rounds — including finals — are to take place behind a screen.

All voting concerning auditions and tenure review will be done by secret ballot.

Tenure candidates will receive additional formal feedback according to a specified timeline and be paired with Musician-mentors to help guide them through the process and to provide transparency. Tenure candidates will be afforded avenues to provide feedback concerning their experience of the process.

New York Philharmonic Board Co-Chairmen Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang said: “The New York Philharmonic is synonymous with excellence and musicality, and this is true of every virtuosic member of this orchestra. The Board of Directors is committed to paying these astounding players what they deserve, and we commend them on helping us set a new standard in audition and tenure procedures. This contract lays the groundwork for the arrival of Gustavo Dudamel as the next Music and Artistic Director and, with it, the beginning of a new Golden Age at the New York Philharmonic.”

New York Philharmonic Executive Advisor Deborah Borda said: “This restorative settlement brings our musicians’ compensation more in line with those of their peer orchestras. This was the single most collaborative process I have experienced in my many years of labor negotiations. Bravo to our Board of Directors for their strong vote of confidence in these musicians and in this organization as we move into the future.”

In a joint statement, NY Phil Musicians said: “We are delighted to announce that we have ratified a new contract. Thank you to the New York Philharmonic Board and management team and to Local 802 for their collaborative spirit in making this agreement possible. This is a significant milestone in recognizing our responsibility as artistic ambassadors in our industry and community. Together, we took unparalleled steps to improve our audition and tenure processes, working conditions, and compensation. Here’s to a wonderful season of music-making and connecting with our audiences!”

Local 802 President Sara Cutler said: “This is an historic deal that has substantial wage increases for our members and will enable the Philharmonic to attract and retain the best musicians. Our members deserved this raise, and we are grateful to have had partners at the Philharmonic who recognized their world-class talent. Local 802 is proud of our work fighting for musicians and believes this agreement will safeguard both their futures and that of the institution as a whole.”