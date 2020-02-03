New York Philharmonic Ensembles Series Continues with Three Concerts

The 36th season of the New York Philharmonic Ensembles series - chamber concerts showcasing Musicians from the New York Philharmonic performing classical and modern works they have chosen on select Sunday afternoons at Merkin Hall - will continue this spring with three concerts. Philharmonic musicians will perform works by Mendelssohn and Schubert on March 15, 2020; Vanhal, Mendelssohn, Roussel, and Mozart on April 19, 2020; and Eric Ewazen, Stravinsky, and Dvořák on May 24, 2020.

Since 1984 the New York Philharmonic Ensembles series has allowed audiences to experience the artistry of the Philharmonic's virtuosos in an intimate setting. Ensembles concerts are also offered on the Orchestra's international and domestic tours, on separate chamber music tours, and at locations throughout New York City.

Tickets

Single tickets are $36 and available through the Merkin Hall Box Office at 129 West 67th Street. For more information call the Merkin Hall Box Office at (212) 501-3330 or visit merkinhall.org.

Event Listing

New York Philharmonic Ensembles

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

129 West 67th Street

Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

MENDELSSOHN Piano Trio No. 1

Na Sun, violin; Qiang Tu, cello; Zhen Chen§, piano

SCHUBERT Octet, D.803

Su Hyun Park, Hannah Choi, violin;

Cong Wu, viola; Sumire Kudo, cello; Blake Hinson, bass;

Pascual Martínez Forteza, clarinet;

Roger Nye, bassoon; Richard Deane, horn

Sunday, April 19, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

VANHAL Trio, La Chasse

Blake Hinson, Satoshi Okamoto, Rion Wentworth, bass

MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 12

Fiona Simon, Sharon Yamada, violin;

Robert Rinehart, viola; Eileen Moon-Myers, cello

ROUSSEL Trio for Flute, Viola, and Cello

Leah Ferguson, viola; Alexei Yupanqui Gonzales, cello;

Yoobin Son, flute

MOZART String Quintet in C major

Frank Huang, Qianqian Li, violin;

Cong Wu, Leah Ferguson, viola; Patrick Jee, cello

Sunday, May 24, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Eric EWAZEN Ballade, Pastorale, and Dance for Flute, Horn, and Piano

Mindy Kaufman, flute; Howard Wall, horn;

Zhen Chen§, piano

STRAVINSKY Octet

Robert Langevin, flute; Pascual Martínez Forteza, clarinet;

Judith LeClair, Kim Laskowski, bassoon;

Christopher Martin, Ethan Bensdorf, trumpet;

Colin Williams, trombone; George Curran, bass trombone

DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet, Op. 81

Lisa GiHae Kim, Kuan Cheng Lu, violin;

Rebecca Young, viola; Ru-Pei Yeh, cello;

William Wolfram§, piano

Photo Credit: Chris Lee





