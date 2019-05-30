New York Philharmonic Announces Updates For Young People's Concerts and Very Young People's Concerts

The New York Philharmonic announces updates for the 97th season of Young People's Concerts (YPCs) and the 15th season of Very Young People's Concerts (VYPCs).

Young People's Concerts (Ages 6-12)

Conductors have been announced for the 2019-20 season of New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts (YPCs), which will explore topics ranging from how music can enact change to a celebration of women's voices and the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

Francesco Lecce-Chong will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting the first YPC of the 2019-20 season on November 9, 2019, Orchestral Music in America, exploring how a range of cultures and perspectives create an American voice. (The date of this concert has changed from the previously announced date of January 18, 2020.)

Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct his first-ever YPC on December 7, 2019, A Composer's Toolkit, about how composers write their music using traditional tools and new concepts.

Roderick Cox will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting the YPC on March 21, 2020, Music as a Change Agent, asking how music can spark dialogue and enact change. A version of the same program will be presented to students in grades 3-12 - many of whom have been prepared by Philharmonic Teaching Artists through the Philharmonic Schools program - March 18-20, 2020, at David Geffen Hall as part of Young People's Concerts for Schools.

Mei-Ann Chen will make her New York Philharmonic debut conducting the season's final YPC on May 30, 2020, The Woman's Voice, celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment with the voices of those who helped pave the way for women's suffrage and who continue to spotlight women's rights. The concert is tied to Project 19, the Philharmonic's multi-season initiative marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment with commissions by 19 female composers.

Young People's Concert attendees are invited to arrive early to take part in YPC Overtures, where children can meet Philharmonic musicians, try out orchestral instruments with the help of All-City High School Orchestra students, and participate in an interactive performance featuring original compositions by New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers.

Very Young People's Concerts (Ages 3-6)

The 2019-20 season of Very Young People's Concerts (VYPCs), titled Philharmonic Families, will expand to two new venues outside Manhattan. In addition to two Sunday performances at Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall, VYPCs will take place at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens and the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture in the Bronx.

The VYPC season will begin with "Strings," taking place at Merkin Hall (February 2, 2020) and Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (February 8, 2020). The second program, "Brass," will take place at Merkin Hall (March 29, 2020) and Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture in the Bronx (April 4, 2020). The final program of the season, "Woodwinds," will take place at Merkin Hall (June 7, 2020) and Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (June 13, 2020).

Hosted by Philharmonic Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young since its inception, the series features performances by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic. Doug Fitch - with whom the Philharmonic has collaborated on several acclaimed staged productions, and who began his involvement in Philharmonic VYPCs in January 2017 - will direct and design the performance.

VYPCs are designed by New York Philharmonic musicians to introduce young children to classical music through games, active listening, and hands-on music-making. Before each concert, musicians are stationed throughout Merkin Hall to greet families and lead musical activities on the day's theme. After the performance, children have an opportunity to try orchestral instruments themselves.

Single tickets to Young People's Concerts start at $16; all tickets include admission to YPC Overtures. Single tickets to Very Young People's Concerts start at $26. (Ticket prices subject to change.) Subscriptions will go on sale to the general public on June 28; single tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 30.

Tickets may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office.





