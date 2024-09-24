New York Philharmonic Announces 2024–25 Season's Young People's Concerts And Very Young People's Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Philharmonic has announced details for the 2024–25 season's family and educational programs: Young People's Concerts (YPCs, which marked their centennial last season), Young People's Concerts for Schools (YPCs for Schools, presented exclusively to local school groups), and Very Young People's Concerts (VYPCs, founded in 2005).

Young People's Concerts (Ages 6–12)

The 2024–25 season's four YPCs bear titles beginning with “The Future Is …,” reflecting how music can be a lens through which to explore how pioneering ideas and events from the past lead to an understanding of the world today — and point to a brighter tomorrow. Each of the concerts takes place at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, and begins at 2:00 p.m.

The Future Is Unity, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, examines how the many experiences of the African diaspora inform how we move forward collectively. The program, part of the NY Phil's exploration of Afromodernism, includes selections from Carlos Simon's Four Black American Dances; Sowande's African Suite; Price's Symphony No. 1; a selection from Still's Symphony No. 4, Autochthonous; as well as NY Phil Very Young Composer Program alumnus Isai Rabiu's Aye Ni Ilu, which the Philharmonic premiered in 2017. In addition to conducting, Wilkins also co-hosts the concert along with Gary A. Padmore, the NY Phil's Vice President, Education and Community Engagement, The Sue B. Mercy Chair. The concert is directed by Jonathan McCrory, executive artistic director of National Black Theatre, which serves as a creative partner for this YPC; October 19, 2024.

The Future Is Orchestra, conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson (who makes her NY Phil debut in subscription concerts, December 5–7, 2024), presents a series of musical portraits exploring how orchestral music can be a catalyst for freedom and humanity. The program includes the Overture to Lysenko's Taras Bulba; a selection from Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica; Nimrod, from Elgar's Enigma Variations; the World Premiere of a new work by NY Phil Very Young Composer Emilia Epstein; and selections from Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10. Marcus Stevens serves as the concert's scriptwriter and director, and the host will be announced at a future date; December 7, 2024.

The Future Is Innovation, conducted by Jerry Hou — who also co-hosts along with Justin Jay Hines — investigates the impact of experimental and innovative orchestral compositions throughout history. The program includes selections from Beethoven's Fifth and Sixth Symphonies; Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres) by Missy Mazzoli, who also appears as a speaker during the concert; and World Premieres of orchestral versions of NY Phil Very Young Composer works to be announced. Doug Fitch serves as the director and designer for the concert; February 8, 2025.

The Future Is Female, conducted by Lina González-Granados, presents a concert recognizing women who create and perform orchestral music in the past and present, and into the future. The program includes Lili Boulanger's D'un matin de printemps; selections from Brahms's Variations on a Theme by Haydn; Gabriela Ortiz's My Response, from Clara (which the NY Phil commissioned and premiered in 2022); Martines's Allegro spiritoso, from Sinfonia in C major; a new work by an alum of the Luna Composition Lab (which serves as a creative partner for the concert); and Gabriela Lena Frank's The Mestizo Waltz, from Three Latin-American Dances. Kirya Traber is the concert's scriptwriter and director, and the host will be announced at a later date; March 8, 2025.

Each Young People's Concert is preceded by YPC Overtures — in which children can try out orchestral instruments and families can listen to music by VYCs and engage in crafting and interactive workshops in the Kenneth C. Griffin Sidewalk Studio, on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade, and on Hearst Tier 1 — beginning at 1:00 p.m. on the day of the concert.

The NY Phil also dedicates a week to Young People's Concerts for Schools: The Future Is Innovation, events held for local students in grades 3 to 12 from around 130 schools in the New York Metropolitan area, whose experiences are enriched through a guided yet flexible curriculum. The NY Phil and educators guide these students on an exploration of how musical innovations have impacted the orchestral tradition and future generations of composers. These concerts — which comprise the same program and artists as the February 8 YPC of the same name — take place at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall; February 5–7, 2025.

Very Young People's Concerts (Ages 3–6)

Each installment of the 2024–25 season's Very Young People's Concerts (VYPCs), which focus on the idea of Philharmonic Playground, explores essential elements of music and composition:

Allegro and Adagio explores the use of tempo through selections from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake; February 22, 2025.

Forte and Piano examines the use of dynamics through music from Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite; March 22, 2025.

Treble and Bass looks at high and low sounds in music through selections from J.S. Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 2; June 7, 2025.

Hosted by Philharmonic Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young since its inception, and directed and designed by Doug Fitch, the series features performances by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic. Each program will be performed twice at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., with pre-concert activities beginning an hour before each performance, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Relaxed Performances

The February 5–7 YPCs for Schools, February 8 YPC, and the season's three VYPCs will be presented as relaxed performances — concerts open to all that feature additional elements designed to support and welcome neurodiverse audiences. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Tickets

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.