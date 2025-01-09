New York Live Arts Will Present The Return Of Ellen Robbins' DANCES BY VERY YOUNG CHOREOGRAPHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Live Arts will present Dances by Very Young Choreographers, a showcase of solos choreographed and performed by children 8 to 18 years old who study dance and choreography. Spearheaded by Ellen Robbins, this program has been an opportunity to introduce and empower children to create their own work for over 30 years.

Dances by Very Young Choreographers will be presented at New York Live Arts (219 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011), Saturday, January 25th at 2pm with an Alumni concert the same day at 7:30pm, and January 26th at 2pm. Tickets start at $10/$20 and can be purchased at NewYorkLiveArts.org or 212-924-0077, on sale now. Press tickets are available and only the Alumni Concert is open to review. Please learn more about Ellen Robbins and the program at newyorklivearts.org.

Dances by Very Young Choreographers is devised to give a young audience exposure to the variety of theater experiences that modern dance affords. It includes dances that are humorous, narrative, minimal, lyrical, and visually conceptual. The music selections, chosen by the choreographers, range from classical to contemporary music including folk music, jazz, pop and the spoken word. Children in the audience will have an opportunity to come onstage for a brief, structured improvisation for the fun of dancing an idea. On January 25th, An evening concert will present works from the program's alumni. The alumni artists are: Marina Chan, Lina Azalea, Maia Sage Ermansons, Alexandra Scully, Krista Jansen, Amelia Dawe Sanders, Rakhel Shapiro, Lou Sydel.

ABOUT

Ellen Robbins teaches dance for children in Soho. She was the resident dance educator at Dance Theater Workshop for 34 years. She is a recipient of the 1993 Arts in Education Round Table Award and a 1986 Bessie (New York Dance and Performance Award) for her work with children. In May of 2015, she was the honoree of La MaMa Moves Gala. She presents a workshop called “Growing a Dancer” as a guest lecturer around the country. She is a consultant to choreographers working with children. She has been on the faculties of DEL, the Bennington College July program, and ArtsConnection, a performance arts project for public school children. She has directed the Young Dancers School at the American Dance Festival in Durham, North Carolina. In the summer of 2001, Dances By Very Young Choreographers (Ellen Robbins' students ages 8 – 18) was produced at the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in the Doris Duke Theater. Ms. Robbins is known for her repertory of group dances, choreographed in collaboration with children. For more information, see: www.ellenrobbinsdance.com

NEW YORK LIVE ARTS

New York Live Arts, guided by the leadership of visionary artist Bill T. Jones, collaborates with boundary pushing artists, advocates for their vision, and fortifies a creative future. It also serves as home base for the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, which has been creating groundbreaking work for over forty years. New York Live Arts acknowledges and offers deep gratitude to Lenapehoking, where the theater sits-the land, and waters of the Lenape homeland.