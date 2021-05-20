New York Knicks First Two Playoff Home Games Sell-Out

Underscoring the public's broader readiness to return to live experiences, the New York Knicks today announced that the team's first-two playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks, set at 15,000 capacity due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, sold out. Fully-vaccinated fans are expected to make up almost 90% of those in attendance at The Garden. The events will be the largest indoor gatherings for New York State since the start of the pandemic.

"I hope everyone in sports and entertainment is listening because the public has spoken - they are fine with getting vaccinated and want to get back to the experiences they love," said James Dolan , Executive Chairman of MSG Sports and Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. "This overwhelming response by Knicks fans - almost 90% of whom are vaccinated - should silence any doubters. It's time to start booking events and filling up our schedules, so stay tuned. We want to thank Governor Cuomo for this leap forward; he knew we could do this - not just for us, but for New York."

Tickets for the first two playoff contests went on sale for Season Ticket Members on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, followed by general public sale on Wednesday, and were sold out by Thursday morning, May 20.

The Knicks first-round playoff series tips off on Sunday, May 23, followed by games on May 26, May 28, May 30, June 2, June 4 and June 6. Following state guidelines, fully vaccinated sections do not require social distancing and do not need to wear masks when seated. Children under the age of 16 are permitted to sit in a vaccinated section if they provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination. Unvaccinated children must wear masks while seated in a vaccinated section, except while actively eating or drinking. Non-vaccinated fans will continue to sit in socially distanced seating and maintain mask requirements except while actively eating or drinking. All fans must present valid proof of either full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 antigen or PCR test, taken within 72 hours of the game. To learn more, visit: https://www.msg.com/reopening-faq