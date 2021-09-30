New York Festival Of Song Presents AND...WE'RE BACK At Kaufman Music Center, November 16

New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, presents And...We're Back!, the first of four Mainstage Series performances in its 2021-22 season, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

The program celebrates the return of live music to our city, while reflecting back on some of the songs that gave us strength during the pandemic. The evening's playlist ranges from Franz Schubert and Gustav Mahler to Antônio Jobim and Glen Hansard, and also includes music from Israel, Cuba, and Russia. NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier is the pianist and arranger. The concert additionally features tenor Paul Appleby, mezzo-soprano Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo-soprano Rebecca Jo Loeb, baritone Johnathan McCullough, and mezzo-soprano Maggie Reneé.

All Mainstage Series shows will be filmed and edited into shortened digital programs, which will premiere after the live performance and remain online for four weeks.

Subscriptions ($260 and $160) to the Mainstage Series and single tickets ($20-70; $10 student tickets) are now on-sale through the Kaufman Center Box Office.

NYFOS' 2021-22 season continues with three more Mainstage series concerts held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, including Buenos Aires, Then and Now on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Nicoletta Berry, Raquel González, Brian James Myer and pianist Joseph Li; Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars; and The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:00pm with Aundi Marie Moore, Lucia Bradford, and others to be announced. NYFOS additionally presents its two 2021 NYFOS Next Festival performances: 9 UNDER 34: Composers Younger Than NYFOS on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00pm with Gregory Feldmann, Erin Wagner, Nathaniel LaNasa, Shawn Chang, and Thapelo Masita, and A Tribute to James Primosch on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00pm with Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Daniel McGrew, and Ryan MacEvoy McCullough. NYFOS' annual holiday show, A Goyishe Christmas to You! is held on December 6, 2021 with Donna Breitzer, Cantor Joshua Breitzer, Joshua Jeremiah, Rebecca Jo Loeb, Alex Mansoori, and Lauren Worsham.

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

NYFOS Mainstage is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.