New York Composers Circle Presents MOMENTS SWEEP PAST - A Concert Of New Music at Manhattan's Church Of The Transfiguration

The concert is on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 PM.

Nov. 25, 2022  

New York Composers Circle Presents MOMENTS SWEEP PAST - A Concert Of New Music at Manhattan's Church Of The Transfiguration New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present Moments Sweep Past, a concert of new music on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Transfiguration ("Little Church Around the Corner"), 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.

The program will include World Premieres of Peter Kelsh's Four Shelley Songs for baritone and piano, Scott D. Miller's Liszt on Liszt for solo piano, Kevin McCarter's City Park, Afternoon for baritone, clarinet and cello, David Mecionis's Waiting in Six Lines for flute and piano, Emiko Hayashi's Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Cello and Anthony Izzo's Permutations for piano solo. Also featured will be the New York Premieres of Sergey Oskolov's Sonata for bass clarinet and piano and Patrick Andrew Thompson's 15th Annual John Eaton Memorial Competition winning Moments Sweep Past for soprano, cello and piano.

Performers will be soprano Jacqueline Milena Mulligan, baritone Robert Garner, flutist Ammon Swinbank, clarinetist David Valbuena, violinist Josh Henderson, cellist Peter Sachon and pianists Markus Kaitila and Craig Ketter.

Tickets for the December 15 concert are $20, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211382®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fnycc-presents-moments-sweep-past-a-concert-of-new-music-tickets-422839824297?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYABBmgKtxg9bLk0ly6NXuQ.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.




