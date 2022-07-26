New York City Center to Present 19th Fall for Dance Festival Featuring Kyiv City Ballet, Dutch National Ballet & More

New York City Center has announced full programming for the 19th Fall for Dance Festival, September 21 - October 2, which opens a robust calendar of events for City Center's 2022 - 2023 season. The inaugural Fall for Dance Festival was held in 2004 with the goal of building a new audience for dance. Nearly 20 years later, the Festival continues to receive international recognition for its quality and innovation, and for successfully engaging new and younger dance audiences. This year all Festival tickets will be $20, in keeping with City Center's mission of accessibility. Ticket prices for Fall for Dance are increasing for the first time in 10 years, which will offset increased fees provided to Festival artists. Tickets go on sale on Sunday, August 28 at 11am.

FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL (SEP 21 - OCT 2)

The ten-day Fall for Dance Festival returns to presenting an international array of dance artists and companies for the first time in three years including António Casalinho and Margarita Fernandes from Bavarian State Ballet (Germany), HERVE KOUBI (France), Dutch National Ballet (Netherlands), Kyiv City Ballet (Ukraine), María Moreno and guest singer María Terremoto (Spain), and Nrityagram Dance Ensemble (India).

City Center began commissioning new works for Fall for Dance in 2011 from some of today's leading choreographers. The 2022 Festival includes the New York premiere of a City Center co-commission with Vail Dance Festival by Pam Tanowitz featuring Melissa Toogood and Herman Cornejo; and the live premieres of 2020 Digital Fall for Dance commissions: Christopher Wheeldon's The Two of Us set to songs by Joni Mitchell and featuring Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild, and Jamar Roberts's solo Morani/Mungu (Black Warrior/Black Gold)-originally choreographed for himself-which he will stage on a new dancer.

The Festival's five diverse programs also feature Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Gibney Company, Martha Graham Dance Company, Music From The Sole, and San Francisco Ballet.

Twyla Tharp ꟾ IN THE UPPER ROOM & NINE SINATRA SONGS (OCT 19 - 23)

Also announced today was the cast for Twyla Tharp ꟾ In the Upper Room & Nine Sinatra Songs. Following last fall's triumphant TWYLA NOW program, one of the world's most celebrated choreographers Twyla Tharp returns to City Center October 19 - 23 revisiting two iconic works: In the Upper Room and Nine Sinatra Songs. Bringing these two modern masterworks to life will be Jeanette Delgado, Benjamin Freemantle, Jada German, Kaitlyn Gilliland, James Gilmer, Jacquelin Harris, Daisy Jacobson, Lloyd Knight, Julian MacKay, Marzia Memoli, Stephanie Petersen, Reed Tankersley, Cassandra Trenary, Daniel Ulbricht, and Richard Villaverde. Tickets for Twyla Tharp ꟾ In the Upper Room & Nine Sinatra Songs start at $35 and go on sale, along with most other dance engagements, at noon on September 6 to members and September 13 to the general public.

FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL

Sep 21 - Oct 2, 2022

All tickets $20 │ On sale Sun Aug 28 at 11am

PROGRAM 1 │ Wed Sep 21 & Thu Sep 22 at 8pm

HERVE KOUBI

Boys Don't Cry | NY Premiere

Choreography by Hervé Koubi

António Casalinho & Margarita Fernandes

Soloists from Bavarian State Ballet

Pas de deux from Le Corsaire

Choreography by Marius Petipa

Gibney Company

Bliss | North American Premiere

Choreography by Johan Inger

PROGRAM 2 │ Fri Sep 23 & Sat Sep 24 at 8pm

Music From The Sole

I Didn't Come to Stay

Choreography and Music by Leonardo Sandoval & Gregory Richardson

Melissa Toogood & Herman Cornejo

Untitled | NY Premiere

Co-commissioned with Vail Dance Festival

Damian Woetzel, Artistic Director

Choreography by Pam Tanowitz

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

BUSK

Choreography by Aszure Barton

PROGRAM 3 │ Tue Sep 27 & Wed Sep 28 at 8pm

Morani/Mungu (Black Warrior/Black God) | Live Premiere

2020 Digital Fall for Dance Festival Commission

Choreography by Jamar Roberts

San Francisco Ballet

In the Night

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

María Moreno, guest singer María Terremoto

Tangos & Alegrías

Choreography by María Moreno

PROGRAM 4 │ Thu Sep 29 & Fri Sep 30 at 8pm

Sara Mearns & Robbie Fairchild

The Two of Us | Live Premiere

2020 Digital Fall for Dance Festival Commission

Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Indestructible

Choreography by Abby Zbikowski

Kyiv City Ballet

Thoughts and Men of Kyiv | NY Premiere

Choreography by Vladyslav Dobshynskyi; Ivan Kozlov

PROGRAM 5 │ Sat Oct 1 at 8pm & Sun Oct 2 at 3pm

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

In collaboration with Chitrasena Dance Company

Poornāratī | NY Premiere

Choreography by Surupa Sen

Dutch National Ballet

Variations for Two Couples

Choreography by Hans van Manen

Martha Graham Dance Company

CAVE

Choreography by Hofesh Shechter, co-produced by Studio Simkin and Martha Graham Dance Company

Twyla Tharp │ In the Upper Room & Nine Sinatra Songs

Oct 19 - 23, 2022

Wed - Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

In the Upper Room

Choreography by Twyla Tharp │ Music by Philip Glass

Jeanette Delgado, Benjamin Freemantle, Jada German, Kaitlyn Gilliland, Daisy Jacobson, Lloyd Knight, Marzia Memoli, Stephanie Petersen, Reed Tankersley, Cassandra Trenary, Daniel Ulbricht, and Richard Villaverde

Nine Sinatra Songs

Choreography by Twyla Tharp │ Music by Frank Sinatra

Jaquelin Harris, James Gilmer, Marzia Memoli, Richard Villaverde, Stephanie Petersen, Julian MacKay, Daisy Jacobson, Reed Tankersley, Kaitlyn Gilliland, Lloyd Knight, Jeannette Delgado, Daniel Ulbricht, Cassandra Trenary, and Benjamin Freemantle

Ayaka Kamei (cover), George Sanders (cover)

