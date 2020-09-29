New York City Center Announces Virtual 2020 Fall for Dance Festival
Program 1 & 2 premiere Oct 21 & 26, 2020 at 7:30pm ET.
New York City Center has announced their 17th Fall for Dance Festival, their first-ever digital dance celebration! Alicia Graf Mack and David Hallberg will be hosting two programs showcasing the resiliency of extraordinary New York City artists coming together-as we take the first crucial steps to returning to our stage.
Program 1 will feature two world premiere City Center commissions, including a solo piece from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's first Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts that explores his identity as a Black man, and a duet by Christopher Wheeldon for New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns and incoming Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet David Hallberg. Program 1 will also include Ballet Hispánico in a New York premiere of excerpts from 18+1, an electric, mambo-driven piece celebrating Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's 19 years as a choreographer. Martha Graham Dance Company's Natasha M. Diamond-Walker will perform Lamentation, one of the Company's solos, presenting a timeless message about the essence of grief.
In Program 2, tap artists Dormeshia and Camille A. Brown will join forces for a world premiere City Center commission that honors the legacy of Black women in dance, accompanied by musicians Noah Garabedian, Winard Harper, and Gabriel Roxbury. Calvin Royal III, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, will also dance a world premiere commission solo from choreographer Kyle Abraham. Lar Lubovitch Dance Company, featuring guests Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring will perform the duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two. Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck, and Brittany Pollack will perform excerpts from George Balanchine's Who Cares?, a response to George Gershwin's classic tunes.
PROGRAM 1 | WED OCT 21 AT 7:30PM ET
View on demand through Sun Nov 1
Ballet Hispánico
Excerpts from 18+1 | New York Premiere
Choreography by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano
Performed by Ballet Hispánico Company Dancers: Shelby Colona, Dandara Veiga, & Lenai Wilkerson
Jamar Roberts of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
World Premiere City Center Commission
Choreography by Jamar Roberts
Martha Graham Dance Company
Lamentation
Choreography by Martha Graham
Featuring Natasha M. Diamond-Walker
Sara Mearns & David Hallberg
World Premiere City Center Commission
Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon
PROGRAM 2 | MON OCT 26 AT 7:30PM ET
View on demand through Sun Nov 1
Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck, & Brittany Pollack
Excerpts from Who Cares?
Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust
Calvin Royal III of American Ballet Theatre
World Premiere City Center Commission
Choreography by Kyle Abraham
Lar Lubovitch Dance Company
Duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two
Choreography by Lar Lubovitch
With guest artists Adrian Danchig-Waring & Joseph Gordon
Dormeshia & Camille A. Brown
World Premiere City Center Commission
Choreography by Dormeshia & Camille A. Brown
Accompanied by Noah Garabedian, Winard Harper, & Gabriel Roxbury
