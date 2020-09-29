New York City Center Announces Virtual 2020 Fall for Dance Festival

Program 1 & 2 premiere Oct 21 & 26, 2020 at 7:30pm ET.

New York City Center has announced their 17th Fall for Dance Festival, their first-ever digital dance celebration! Alicia Graf Mack and David Hallberg will be hosting two programs showcasing the resiliency of extraordinary New York City artists coming together-as we take the first crucial steps to returning to our stage.

Program 1 will feature two world premiere City Center commissions, including a solo piece from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's first Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts that explores his identity as a Black man, and a duet by Christopher Wheeldon for New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns and incoming Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet David Hallberg. Program 1 will also include Ballet Hispánico in a New York premiere of excerpts from 18+1, an electric, mambo-driven piece celebrating Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's 19 years as a choreographer. Martha Graham Dance Company's Natasha M. Diamond-Walker will perform Lamentation, one of the Company's solos, presenting a timeless message about the essence of grief.

In Program 2, tap artists Dormeshia and Camille A. Brown will join forces for a world premiere City Center commission that honors the legacy of Black women in dance, accompanied by musicians Noah Garabedian, Winard Harper, and Gabriel Roxbury. Calvin Royal III, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, will also dance a world premiere commission solo from choreographer Kyle Abraham. Lar Lubovitch Dance Company, featuring guests Joseph Gordon and Adrian Danchig-Waring will perform the duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two. Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck, and Brittany Pollack will perform excerpts from George Balanchine's Who Cares?, a response to George Gershwin's classic tunes.

PROGRAM 1 | WED OCT 21 AT 7:30PM ET

View on demand through Sun Nov 1



Ballet Hispánico

Excerpts from 18+1 | New York Premiere

Choreography by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano

Performed by Ballet Hispánico Company Dancers: Shelby Colona, Dandara Veiga, & Lenai Wilkerson

Jamar Roberts of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

World Premiere City Center Commission

Choreography by Jamar Roberts

Martha Graham Dance Company

Lamentation

Choreography by Martha Graham

Featuring Natasha M. Diamond-Walker

Sara Mearns & David Hallberg

World Premiere City Center Commission

Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon

BUY NOW!

PROGRAM 2 | MON OCT 26 AT 7:30PM ET

View on demand through Sun Nov 1

Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck, & Brittany Pollack

Excerpts from Who Cares?

Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Calvin Royal III of American Ballet Theatre

World Premiere City Center Commission

Choreography by Kyle Abraham

Lar Lubovitch Dance Company

Duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two

Choreography by Lar Lubovitch

With guest artists Adrian Danchig-Waring & Joseph Gordon

Dormeshia & Camille A. Brown

World Premiere City Center Commission

Choreography by Dormeshia & Camille A. Brown

Accompanied by Noah Garabedian, Winard Harper, & Gabriel Roxbury

BUY NOW!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You