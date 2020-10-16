New York City Ballet Dancers to Take Part in Special Outdoor Event
The event on 10/18 will feature choreography from Preston Chamblee, Lauren Lovette, Benjamin Millepied, Justin Peck, Janie Taylor, and Christopher Wheeldon.
Take part in an exciting afternoon dance performance with safety measures in place in support of The Dancers of New York City Ballet fund, featuring special appearances by the dancers of NYCB!
The Dancers of NYCB Fund with Melissa Gerstein, event producer, are presenting a performance featuring choreography from current and former dancers, Preston Chamblee, Lauren Lovette, Benjamin Millepied, Justin Peck, Janie Taylor, and Christopher Wheeldon.
The event will take place October 18, 2020 with performance times at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on the Empire Hotel Rooftop. In order to adhere to CDC safety guidelines they will be holding three separate outdoor showings, each with a maximum audience capacity of 30, to ensure that appropriate social distancing can be observed with masks required
To rsvp and register for the event please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dancers-of-new-york-city-ballet-registration-122905933957. To learn more about how The Dancers of NYCB Fund will support NYCB artists, please visit dancersofnycb.com.
