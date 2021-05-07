New Work by Leslie Cuyjet, Kennis Hawkins and Alex Rodabaugh to be Presented in The Kitchen's DANCE AND PROCESS

The Kitchen will present the next installment of the institution's longest ongoing series, Dance and Process, with new work by Leslie Cuyjet, Kennis Hawkins, and Alex Rodabaugh. These performances are the culmination of a group process of sharing work and feedback curated and facilitated by Moriah Evans and Yve Laris Cohen.

Performances will take place at Queenslab (1611 Cody Avenue, Ridgewood, NY) and The Evergreens Cemetery (Ridgewood, NY) on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, 2021, 1-8pm EDT (full schedule below). Tickets are available for each individual performance, or a discounted Day Pass is available for admission to all performances. Prices range from free to $20 and links to purchase are available on onscreen.thekitchen.org.

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information, May 15 and 16, 1-8pm EDT:

1-3:30pm at The Evergreens Cemetery

Edna Victor Edna Romeo, part 1 -- Kennis Hawkins

Tickets: Free with RSVP

4-6pm at Queenslab

With Marion -- Leslie Cuyjet

Edna Victor Edna Romeo, part 2 -- Kennis Hawkins

Tickets: $12

6-7pm Outdoor Intermission

7-8pm Break-Up Tunnel Vision Infinity, 2nd Edition -- Alex Rodabaugh

Tickets: $12

There will also be four separate, unique, and free livestreams of Break-Up Tunnel Vision Infinity, 2nd Edition viewable on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Subscribe, follow, or friend for notification.



A Day Pass ticket to all performances is available for $20.

Information on Performances

Kennis Hawkins has been working with hypnosis and somatic language. Attempting to hypnotize herself, she pursues states where she is both cognizant and incognizant at once. For Edna Victor Edna Romeo Kennis has chosen to work in The Evergreens Cemetery in addition to Queenslab. Her physical transmissions connect the bodies and voices residing in The Evergreens to beings visiting the cemetery. Presented in partnership with The Evergreens Cemetery.

Leslie Cuyjet investigates the proximity of objects and self in With Marion, a new performance work using projection and video. The origins of this work began with monthly musings, published on The Kitchen OnScreen, on a photo composite of the same name, made from the objects on the artist's desk. In front of live audiences, she aims to assemble a fragmented archive of a fictional past to redirect a future out from under its thumb.

Break-Up Tunnel Vision Infinity, 2nd Edition is a transplanted work from Lima, Ohio-Alex Rodabaugh's hometown. In May 2019 Rodabaugh resided in Lima, which culminated in this work's first edition. He invited four NYC-based dancers born and raised in the Midwest to join him-Toni Carlson of Viola, Minnesota; Avery Anthony of Columbus, Ohio; Laurel Atwell of Bainbridge, Ohio; Charles Gowin of Hallsville, Missouri. This work is not about Lima, nor Ohio, but it is from and of these and other small places in the Midwest. The title, Break-Up Tunnel Vision Infinity, references two sources. One is the ubiquitous hunting camouflage pattern (trademarked by Realtree) named "Break-Up Infinity." Another is the imperceptible condition of "tunnel vision" (also referred to as narrowcasting) imposed by targeted content and advertisement on internet platforms. Combined, the title conveys a struggle to break out of polarizing internet-fueled tunnel vision.