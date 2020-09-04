New String Quartet The Overlook Plays Music By Black Composers To Reopen Morris-Jumel Mansion

The Overlook is dedicated entirely to discovering, performing and amplifying music by Black composers.

On Monday, September 7, the quartet will perform a free concert at the Morris-Jumel Mansion featuring music of living composers Jessie Montgomery, Daniel Bernard Roumain and Trevor Weston, as well as works from the past by Florence Price, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The concert is a celebration of the reopening of Morris-Jumel's grounds to the public, with the museum itself set to reopen on September 10.

The Overlook was formed in upper Manhattan in June 2020 by four acclaimed string players: violinists Monica Davis and Adda Kridler have held positions in the Broadway orchestras of Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Mean Girls and others; while violist Angela Pickett and cellist Laura Metcalf are members of the award-winning string quintet Sybarite5. Seeing their tour and performance schedules wiped clean by the Covid-19 pandemic, and feeling the deep need to respond artistically to the fight for social justice, the quartet began gathering in outdoor locations around upper Manhattan to play music by Black composers. These rehearsals became impromptu pop-up concerts, with passers-by frequently stopping to listen, and they keep in touch with their community through their Instagram account. They have since been engaged for several live and online performances including the Music for Montauk Festival, Arts on Air and GatherNYC; and are actively collaborating with composers, dancers, playwrights and other artists of color.

"In a time that has been so lonely and isolating, it has been heartwarming to see the community that has already formed around our quartet," says cellist Metcalf, adding that "we are getting to know our neighbors; seeing the same people coming out to hear us. We've also been thrilled to hear from many incredible Black composers who have written string quartets or are interested in doing so. We're excited to amplify their voices through performance and hopefully bring some new music into the world."

Of the concert at Morris-Jumel, violist Pickett shares that she is excited to celebrate the "history right on our doorstep," and that it will be her first performance at the "iconic landmark." All four members of the quartet are residents of northern New York City.

Monday, September 7

4:00pm

Morris-Jumel Mansion

65 Jumel Terrace, Manhattan NYC

The Overlook

Monica Davis, violin

Adda Kridler, violin

Angela Pickett, viola

Laura Metcalf, cello

FREE, no reservations required

Event capacity is limited to 20 people, and seating space is on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or mats for seating.

