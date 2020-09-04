New String Quartet The Overlook Plays Music By Black Composers To Reopen Morris-Jumel Mansion
The Overlook is dedicated entirely to discovering, performing and amplifying music by Black composers.
The Overlook, a string quartet formed in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, is dedicated entirely to discovering, performing and amplifying music by Black composers.
On Monday, September 7, the quartet will perform a free concert at the Morris-Jumel Mansion featuring music of living composers Jessie Montgomery, Daniel Bernard Roumain and Trevor Weston, as well as works from the past by Florence Price, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The concert is a celebration of the reopening of Morris-Jumel's grounds to the public, with the museum itself set to reopen on September 10.
The Overlook was formed in upper Manhattan in June 2020 by four acclaimed string players: violinists Monica Davis and Adda Kridler have held positions in the Broadway orchestras of Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Mean Girls and others; while violist Angela Pickett and cellist Laura Metcalf are members of the award-winning string quintet Sybarite5. Seeing their tour and performance schedules wiped clean by the Covid-19 pandemic, and feeling the deep need to respond artistically to the fight for social justice, the quartet began gathering in outdoor locations around upper Manhattan to play music by Black composers. These rehearsals became impromptu pop-up concerts, with passers-by frequently stopping to listen, and they keep in touch with their community through their Instagram account. They have since been engaged for several live and online performances including the Music for Montauk Festival, Arts on Air and GatherNYC; and are actively collaborating with composers, dancers, playwrights and other artists of color.
"In a time that has been so lonely and isolating, it has been heartwarming to see the community that has already formed around our quartet," says cellist Metcalf, adding that "we are getting to know our neighbors; seeing the same people coming out to hear us. We've also been thrilled to hear from many incredible Black composers who have written string quartets or are interested in doing so. We're excited to amplify their voices through performance and hopefully bring some new music into the world."
Of the concert at Morris-Jumel, violist Pickett shares that she is excited to celebrate the "history right on our doorstep," and that it will be her first performance at the "iconic landmark." All four members of the quartet are residents of northern New York City.
Monday, September 7
4:00pm
Morris-Jumel Mansion
65 Jumel Terrace, Manhattan NYC
The Overlook
Monica Davis, violin
Adda Kridler, violin
Angela Pickett, viola
Laura Metcalf, cello
FREE, no reservations required
Event capacity is limited to 20 people, and seating space is on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or mats for seating.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: The Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Band Reunites for Fleetwood Mac Cover
Original cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical reunited this summer to create a music video to raise awareness for the non-...
Pillsbury Launches Limited-Edition MEAN GIRLS Toaster Strudel
On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Picturesa?? enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeo...
Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20
MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, Septe...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a...
VIDEO: James Alonzo Brings Together Talented Dancers to Recreate 'A Brand New Day' From THE WIZ
Dancer/choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz!...
Crazy Coqs Virtual Production Of FIRST DATE Will Star Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin
Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs today announce a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks...