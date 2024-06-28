New Movie Musical MORE TOGETHER To Begin Streaming This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Day By Day Pictures has announced the release of their latest movie-musical endeavour, 'MORE TOGETHER' - a Jake Foy film with music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini, premiering on BroadwayHD and Prime Video July 5, 2024!

After years of best friendship, teenage Tom and Lucy finally surrender to spending the night together. As their new love blossoms, and Lucy's 'time of the month' is late, the pair are forced to face the music of adulthood head-on. 'MORE TOGETHER' is fascinatingly "based on a true love story" and honors characters whose musical journeys have been beloved for years; with cross-platform 'views and listens' in the millions. The film beautifully brings to life the iconic Tom & Lucy story in vivid 4K, featuring memorable tunes like "Pinch Me," "Two Little Lines," "Dear Lucy," "Dear Tom," and an entirely new original song titled "Right For Us." This poignant 40-minute-musical-short is a coming-of-age teen drama exploring the delicate balance of friendship blossoming into love, and the unexpected challenges of growing up.

Said Foy - "My team and I strongly believe that the movie-musical yields the potential to bridge the gap of today's modern discourse in an entirely new way. War-time and global crises have notoriously triggered a public demand for escapism on screen, a step 'up and out' of the ordinary into the fantastic, romantic worlds of the musical... and, new-age audiences are no different. I personally describe the film as 'an anthem for choice,' and consider it a much-needed salve to the polarized debate we continue to face on the subject." The piece also marks Gasparini & Foy's first creative collaboration.

"It's a testament to Drew that these songs remain current and fresh today. I was first introduced to Gasparini's music while directing my peers in a summer cabaret at Sheridan College under the leadership of Michael Rubinoff (Come From Away) in 2012." Foy and co-producer Curtis Brown met in the prestigious Music Theatre Performance program at the time. "The melodies from Drew's work stayed with me all those years. After 'Before They Were Them,' a connection with him became possible... and, I knew exactly what I wanted to pitch to him!" As well as directing, Foy pens the original screenplay that connects Gasparini's songs.

Drew Gasparini is an award-winning composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter best known for his work in theatre and television. Some of his musicals include the Broadway-bound adaptation of The Karate Kid (book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen), the adaptations of the novels Its Kind of a Funny Story and The Whipping Boy (both with writing partner Alex Brightman), Night Shift (Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures) and We Aren't Kids Anymore (currently in development in the UK). The popularity of Drew's musical theatre album I Could Use A Drink ( featuring selections from Tom & Lucy's story ) has led to sold out concerts around the world, including a live revue of the songs at the Garrick Theater in London's the West End in 2021. Songs from I Could Use A Drink have racked up millions of streams and views on Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok - where you'll also be able to stream MORE TOGETHER's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Executive Producer Liesl Wilke (STALLED: A New Musical) is responsible for getting the piece off the page and into production with associate company Spark Arts & Letters, alongside the producers at Day by Day Pictures. The premiere on July 5 marks a significant milestone for Day By Day Pictures, and their mission to enrich the cinematic musical landscape.

About Day By Day Pictures:

Alison Almeida, Curtis Brown, Nicolas La Traverse & Jake Foy comprise 'Day by Day Pictures' - a dynamic film and theatrical production company 'committed to captivating' thought-provoking narratives that resonate with an expanding global audience; all while spotlighting the best and brightest creative craftsmanship in Canada, from concept through to execution. Building on the international acclaim of 'BEFORE THEY WERE THEM' which paved the way for 'MORE TOGETHER'... our team is broadening the span of our reach with high-feeling, cinematically sweeping, world-building stories that span a variety of genres and formats. At our core: Day by Day Pictures believes in big, bold, brave creative vision; stories that spark our curiosities, challenge us to ask questions, and lean on the grandeur and theatricality that shaped the guts and glory, booming entertainment landscape of theatre and cinema that our team was joyfully raised on.