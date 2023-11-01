Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL

The show continues its journey following a successful workshop at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, CA.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL

Stalled: A New Musical will receive an invite-only industry presentation on November 9, 2023.  

Stalled is written by Liesl Wilke (book and lyrics) and Andy Marsh (music and lyrics), with additional music/ lyrics by Kyle Puccia (music supervisor), directed/casted by Jamibeth Margolis (Harmony Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), with musical direction by  Laura Bergquist (Allegiance).  Haley Swindal of Pinnacle Productions will executive produce, and Lisa Dozier Shacket/ LDK Productions will General Manage. The show continues its journey following a successful workshop at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, CA, and being selected as a Finalist in the Screencraft Stageplay Competition. 

STALLED is a modern musical that uses music and spoken word to explore the multi-layered nature of the lives of women. Set in a bougie building's executive ladies' room in Seattle, four very different women, all stuck and trying to find their way forward, collide in small ways as we learn what they're each hiding from. As the story unfolds, the women connect in ordinary and surprising ways. They see each other in themselves and find the courage to tell their respective truths about motherhood, daughterhood, addiction, loss, identity, and love.

Jessica Rush (Broadway: Tina, Dear Evan Hansen, Summer) stars as Maggie in the new musical about mothers, daughters, love, loss, and identity. She is joined by Juliet Benn (Broadway: Tina, Once on This Island),  Lauren Blackman (Broadway: The Music Man, Anastasia), Gabi Carrubba (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Jully Lee (Broadway: Kpop), Mia Ai Mooka (Regional: Cinderella), Naomi Serrano (Regional: Evita), Julia Wilke (Regional: Stalled), and Nayo Wallace (Broadway: The Lion King), with stage directions to be read by Glori Dei Fillippone (Off-Broadway: Becky Nurse of Salem) and stage manger is Jared Six.

For more info about the show, visit StalledMusical.com.

For more information or to RSVP, please email RSVP@LDKProductions.com

LIESL WILKE  -Book writer and co-lyricist - (created by and adapted from her short story, “Stalled Symphony” (Carve Magazine 2011). She is a former lawyer and award-winning author of novels (Circle of Three, Reader’s Digest Self-Publishing Contest Winner), Unfurling Lily (PNWA winner), Jordan Falls, and short stories appearing in Narrative Magazine, Carve Magazine, Happy, Short Story and the G.W. Review. STALLED is also a television show under development and written by Ms. Wilke, who writes television dramas on subjects ranging from the Seattle tech scene to growing up in the 80s in a family with an Open Marriage.

ANDY MARSH – composer and lyricist. Mr. Marsh scores films, freelance composes for film and television, and writes and produces his own solo work. Credits include: “Conducting a Revolution” (commissioned by Bvlgari, debuted at Tribeca), “This Is Our Home” (Horror/romance, streaming on Amazon), “Gabe” (Documentary about a young man living with Muscular Dystrophy, streaming on Amazon), and original music for Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 2”. He’s worked with musical labels such as Atlantic’s APG, Crush Records, Pulse Music, and written with/for musicians such as: Charlie Puth, Akon, and FloRida.



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next Week Photo
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next Week

On November 9, 2023, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 6:45pm, in honor of Sheldon Harnick.

2
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined movie musical version of The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering for the movie was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

3
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Thanksgiving Day celebration will feature a performance by music legend Cher and also features performances by Broadway’s “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How To Dance In Ohio,” “Shucked” and “Spamalot,” with a special appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” and much more.

4
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss Photo
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss

Broadway, television, and acclaimed recording artist Lea Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut on October 30. Special guests at the concert included Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss. Check out the photos here!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Two World Premiere Musicals & More Set for La Jolla Playhouse 2024/2025 SeasonTwo World Premiere Musicals & More Set for La Jolla Playhouse 2024/2025 Season
WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23
CHITA: A MEMOIR Wins 'Best Autobiography - English' at 2023 International Latino Book AwardsCHITA: A MEMOIR Wins 'Best Autobiography - English' at 2023 International Latino Book Awards

Videos

Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You