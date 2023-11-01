Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL

Stalled: A New Musical will receive an invite-only industry presentation on November 9, 2023.

Stalled is written by Liesl Wilke (book and lyrics) and Andy Marsh (music and lyrics), with additional music/ lyrics by Kyle Puccia (music supervisor), directed/casted by Jamibeth Margolis (Harmony Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), with musical direction by Laura Bergquist (Allegiance). Haley Swindal of Pinnacle Productions will executive produce, and Lisa Dozier Shacket/ LDK Productions will General Manage. The show continues its journey following a successful workshop at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, CA, and being selected as a Finalist in the Screencraft Stageplay Competition.

STALLED is a modern musical that uses music and spoken word to explore the multi-layered nature of the lives of women. Set in a bougie building's executive ladies' room in Seattle, four very different women, all stuck and trying to find their way forward, collide in small ways as we learn what they're each hiding from. As the story unfolds, the women connect in ordinary and surprising ways. They see each other in themselves and find the courage to tell their respective truths about motherhood, daughterhood, addiction, loss, identity, and love.

Jessica Rush (Broadway: Tina, Dear Evan Hansen, Summer) stars as Maggie in the new musical about mothers, daughters, love, loss, and identity. She is joined by Juliet Benn (Broadway: Tina, Once on This Island), Lauren Blackman (Broadway: The Music Man, Anastasia), Gabi Carrubba (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Jully Lee (Broadway: Kpop), Mia Ai Mooka (Regional: Cinderella), Naomi Serrano (Regional: Evita), Julia Wilke (Regional: Stalled), and Nayo Wallace (Broadway: The Lion King), with stage directions to be read by Glori Dei Fillippone (Off-Broadway: Becky Nurse of Salem) and stage manger is Jared Six.

For more info about the show, visit StalledMusical.com.

For more information or to RSVP, please email RSVP@LDKProductions.com

LIESL WILKE -Book writer and co-lyricist - (created by and adapted from her short story, “Stalled Symphony” (Carve Magazine 2011). She is a former lawyer and award-winning author of novels (Circle of Three, Reader’s Digest Self-Publishing Contest Winner), Unfurling Lily (PNWA winner), Jordan Falls, and short stories appearing in Narrative Magazine, Carve Magazine, Happy, Short Story and the G.W. Review. STALLED is also a television show under development and written by Ms. Wilke, who writes television dramas on subjects ranging from the Seattle tech scene to growing up in the 80s in a family with an Open Marriage.

ANDY MARSH – composer and lyricist. Mr. Marsh scores films, freelance composes for film and television, and writes and produces his own solo work. Credits include: “Conducting a Revolution” (commissioned by Bvlgari, debuted at Tribeca), “This Is Our Home” (Horror/romance, streaming on Amazon), “Gabe” (Documentary about a young man living with Muscular Dystrophy, streaming on Amazon), and original music for Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 2”. He’s worked with musical labels such as Atlantic’s APG, Crush Records, Pulse Music, and written with/for musicians such as: Charlie Puth, Akon, and FloRida.