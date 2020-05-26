New Federal Theatre Presents RAPPING WITH THE ARTISTS & PLAY READINGS Featuring André DeShields & More
From June 2 to 30, Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre will present "Tuesdays in June 2020: Rapping with the Artists & Play Readings," a program of seven live-streamed discussions and play reading events featuring distinguished artists who have done formative and influential work at New Federal Theater.
These events are New Federal's inaugural virtual programming, aiming to connect and share some creative content with friends and supporters until we can all meet in person at the theater. All events are free but registration is required and donations will be gratefully accepted. To register, send an email to: nftvirtualprograms@gmail.com.
June 2 at 3:00 PM:
RAPPING WITH THE ARTISTS
S. Epatha Merkerson, Barbara Montgomery and Ruben Santiago Hudson discuss their artistic journeys.
June 9 at 3:00 PM:
RAPPING WITH THE ARTISTS
J. Alphonse Nicholson and Howard Craft discuss the theatrical realization of the play, "Freight: the Five Incarnations of Abel Green."
June 16 at 3:00 PM:
RAPPING WITH THE ARTISTS
Director Petronia Paley and playwright Larry Muhammad on the birth of the production, "Looking for Leroy."
June 16 at 7:00 PM:
PLAY READING
"Looking for Leroy" featuring AUDELCO Award winning actors Tyler Fauntleroy and Kim Sullivan, directed by Petronia Paley
June 23 at 3:00 PM:
RAPPING WITH THE ARTISTS
Playwright Bill Harris and actors Denise Burse-Fernandez and Guy Davis discuss their collaboration.
June 30 at 3:00 PM:
RAPPING WITH THE ARTISTS
André DeShields and Chuck Smith rap about creating theater centered around historical figures.
June 30 at 7:00 PM:
PLAY READING
Trevor Rhone's "Two Can Play," featuring Ron Bobb-Semple and Joyce Sylvester, directed by Clinton Turner Davis.
KUDOS FOR Woodie King, JR.
On May 19, the 10th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards were announced in a virtual presentation hosted by Charles Busch and Julie Halston. Woodie King, Jr., Founding Director of New Federal Theatre and Off-Broadway producer and director, was honored in the category "Legends of Off Broadway," recognizing sustained achievement in Off Broadway theater.
