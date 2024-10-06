New Feature Film CON JOB By Ian Niles To Make Its World Premiere At The 2024 Chelsea Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award winning director Ian Niles is set to premiere his newest comedy film 'Con Job' at the 2024 Chelsea Film Festival this October.

Con Job plunges into the hilarious catastrophic world of Chris and Angus, two small-time schemers whose grand con spirals wildly out of control. The story set out to explore the lengths people will go to for a quick payday, all while navigating the complicated waters of family toes and misplaced loyalty.

At its core, 'Con Job' is about the domino effect of bad decisions as what starts out as a "simple" plan to swindle an estranged brother quickly devolves into a nightmare involving accidental deaths, mistaken identities, and an ever-growing web of lies. It showcases how easily a house of cards can come tumbling down when built on a foundation of deceit - and how darkly funny the fall can be.

The cast includes Dean Edwards, Ian Niles, Menuhin Hart, Aaron Berg, T.L. Flint and Julia Claire.

'Con Job' is set to have its premiere at the Chelsea Film Festival at the Regal Theatre in Union Square, NYC on the 17th of October at 9:00 PM, which will be followed by a Cast and Crew Q&A. Due to the high anticipation around the film, the festival has added another viewing on the 18th of October at 4:30 PM.

In person tickets are available now on Eventbrite and online through FilmFestival+ which is also accessible via AppleTV through October 31st 2024.

Con Job is then set to be released on Amazon on the 25th of October!