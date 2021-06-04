New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Streaming Today

DeForest Theatricals announces Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" streaming season 2, episode 6, of her hit, Telly Award winning show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", on Broadway On Demand Friday June 4th starting at 3pm ET. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and her special guest, Broadway luminary Grover Dale!

Doris Dear, the host of the 2021 Telly Award winning series now streaming on Broadway on Demand welcomes Grover Dale, Broadway dancer, movie star as well as a Tony winning Broadway director, to the final episode of the season and chats about life upon the stage and beyond! Grover has had an illustrious career and chats about every aspect of his life starting with his amazing turn in the original "West Side Story" on Broadway as 'snow boy'! His multi show Broadway career led to him starring in movies, most notably as Debbie Reynolds brother in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown".

He lays it out all in the Rumpus Room starting with his love affair with Anthony Perkins and marrying his love Anita Morris. Just wait until you hear him ask if he can 'talk about sex'!!! We finish the second season with a final reading from this season's "special" book, "Always Ask a Man, Arlene Dahl's Key to Femininity! Find out what some particular "Hollywood men" think a woman should be and laugh as she sips on cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities!

Doris Dear creates a special cocktail, "The Doris Dear Cary Grant"! Come backstage with Doris to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join in with Season 2, episode 6 ""Let's Stir the Pot"", of this fun, award winning half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand!

Stream at www.broadwayondemand.com. Find more information at www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information.