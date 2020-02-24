New Diane Warren Musical Film Lands at Paramount

Deadline reports that a new musical film featuring the music of Diane Warren will land at Paramount Pictures. Tamara Chestna is on board to write the script.

Warren has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards for best original song. Most recently, she was nominated with "I'm Standing with You." Her other entries include "Til It Happens To You," "Stand Up for Something," "Music of My Heart," "Don't Want To Miss a Thing," and "Because You Loved Me."

She produces the film along with Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment.

The movie is based around Warren's prolific catalog of music. It will also feature some new songs.

Chestna is best known for her recent script for "Moxie," a Netflix movie produced by Amy Poehler.

Listen to Warren's "I'm Standing with You," sung by "This is Us" actress Chrissy Metz, here:

Read the original story on Deadline.





